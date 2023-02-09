Tigers move to clear ladder leaders

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Beaconsfield comfortably accounted for Doveton in the only match of the Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 2 competition on Saturday.

Run-scoring machine Tyler Clark got the Tigers off to a steady start, before falling for 40 which created a small opening for the Doves, which had the hosts 4/95 and 5/115.

But the ladder-leaders’ middle-order depth shone through, Michael Dunstan suppressing Doveton’s momentum when he came to the crease.

He stuck fat when Beaconsfield looked to be in trouble, established a partnership with Lachie Ramage, and then capitalised in the final few overs, finishing with 36 off 42 which guided Beaconsfield to 7/172.

It was a score which proved far too strong on a muddy outfield and sticky wicket, with Doveton struggling for rhythm throughout its batting innings.

Coach Mitch Daley, returning from a calf injury, was dismissed cheaply by Callan Tout, who dismissed Ricky Johnson not long thereafter.

Kaine Bundy and Trent Rolfs both got starts but couldn’t go on and play a match-winning hand as Tout, Ashan Madushanka, Jake Cutting and skipper Mark Cooper finished with two wickets each.

Rain saw the following clashes washed out: Lyndale v Cranbourne, Parkfield v HSD, Narre Warren v Keysborough.

It means the Tigers have drawn half a game clear of second placed HSD and Doveton is not completely safe from relegation given Parkfield and Keysborough both got points for their draws.