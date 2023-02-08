Police call for help with an ongoing investigation

Casey Crime Investigation Unit detectives continue to investigate a serious assault which occurred in Narre Warren in April last year.

Investigators have been told a 23-year-old Endeavour Hills man was walking along the Princes Highway in Narre Warren near Springfield Drive and Tinks Road sometime between 12am and 12.30am on 20 April.

The man was walking east on the northern side of the road and a number of cars had to swerve to avoid him.

He crossed over to the other side of the road and a car was forced to stop to avoid hitting him.

A small white hatch-back/coupe with a small black spoiler also stopped at the scene.

The driver exited the car and struck the victim to the head with a long object.

The offender got back into the hatchback which drove off towards Dandenong.

Senior Constable Adam West said police have been told the car made a ‘whistling’ sound as it changed gears.

The 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since had numerous surgeries and lives with ongoing health complications as a result of the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or any other information that could assist investigators with their enquiries to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au