Judiciary joy for Jacquinot

By David Nagel

The drama of big-time racing came to Sandown Hillside on Saturday with exciting three-year-old colt Jacquinot winning the $750,000 Group-1 C.F. Orr Stakes (1400m) in the steward’s room.

Jockey Damian Lane fired in a successful objection after the son of Rubick/Ponterro was bumped off his line by original race-winner Gentleman Roy at the 80-metre mark.

Jacquinot was set to claim victory in the shadows of the post before Gentleman Roy shifted out, squeezing Jacquinot into eventual third placegetter Nugget.

Stewards agreed with Lane, upholding his protest and giving the exciting three-year-old his second Group-1 victory.

Jacquinot had previously won the $1million Golden Rose (1400m) at Rosehill in Sydney in September last year.

Cranbourne trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr were thrilled with the victory, with Jacquinot now a highly sort after breeding commodity.

But Kent Jnr first had thoughts for rival trainers Ben and JD Hayes – the trainers of Gentleman Roy.

“I feel sorry for the connections of the other horse but, as Damien said, he probably should have won and it was the right result,” Kent Jnr said.

“Super horse and the key today were that he jumped well and put him in a nice spot.

“He’s beaten older horses and now we can work out whether he goes to the Futurity or what we do. “Massive win.”

Price said Jacquinot was now a very valuable conveyance for his ownership group.

“He’s a stud colt and that now gives him two Group 1s and that’s very important,” Price said.

“It was severe interference and it is the stewards’ job to measure the margin lost in the interference and if the margin lost in the interference is greater than the margin of the race.

“The margin of the race was a short head so there’s no set formula or correct answer but that’s the opinion and that’s the refereeing.”

Lane said Jacquinot was a worthy winner of the race, despite not finishing the race in first place.

“Win them any way you can but he should have won it out there so the right decision was made,” he said.

“He’s just a really good horse.

“He just takes a little bit to pick up so when I found my run he was just getting into his work.

“When he copped that nasty bump, I felt I had Gentleman Roy covered before that happened so we have to beat him afterwards.

“The horse has got a great will to win.

“He’s shown that he’s adaptable 1200 up to 1400 now so just a really good colt that knows where the winning post is.”

Price said Jacquinot would now likely be aimed at the Group 1 Futurity Stakes (1400m), which takes place when racing returns to Sandown on Saturday 25 February.

“That’s the plan…he’ll go to the Futurity…same course, same distance, hopefully the same result.”