Earthquake relief raises $135K

By Tanya Faulkner

Dandenong community groups have come together in support of the Turkish and Syrian communities struggling with recent devastation.

On Monday 6 February a 7.8 magnitude earthquake caused great devastation to Turkey and Syrian residents, with tens of thousands of people losing their lives, and several more being forced out of their homes.

Stories of survival, hope, loss and tragedy continue to flood out of the states, who continue to battle through war conditions, freezing temperatures and heartbreak in search of survivors and a way to recover.

Back at home, several community groups stood in support of the European nations, through a variety of fundraisers and events over the past week, to provide some refuge to those affected in Victoria and come together in support of those in need.

Keysborough Turkish Islamic and Cultural Centre (KTICC) held a Prayer Vigil on Friday 10 February, with members of the community bringing blankets, mats and chairs and praying for those going through these tough times.

KTICC also set up fundraising efforts, encouraging the community to donate funds that will be sent to Turkey to help with recovery efforts.

Mt Hira college also did their part to raise funds for Turkey and Syrian residents, by hosting an internal sausage sizzle fundraiser with the students, and their families of the wider school community.

Mt Hira College Principal Dr Toni Pikos-Saille said it is part of the schools’ values that when anyone is suffering or in need, that they do what they can do to help.

“Our school was established by early Turkish migrants and they make up a great part of our community,” she said.

“A large number of people are suffering, have lost homes, are in a bad situation and freezing temperatures, and we as a school are in a position to help.”

Dr. Pikos-Saille said there is a lot of personal loss among the community, with some having lost friends and family in the earthquake.

“There is a great sense of devastation and heartache, and those in our community want our school to help – and even expect that from us,” she said.

A local butcher donated 850 sausages to the schools’ fundraiser efforts, with other office staff chipping in to purchase drinks, bread and tomato sauce.

Dr. Pikos-Saille said several of their staff members were ready days in advance to do the cooking and delivery of sausages to the classrooms.

“It’s days like this that we see our staff going above and beyond their roles to make such an event happen,” she said.

The school has received an amazing response from their community so far, and a vast majority of families purchased several sausages in support of the schools’ efforts on the day, raising over $6,000 so far.

Dr. Pikos-Saille said for those who have the means to donate and support those in need, further donations can be made directly to the school or through the Keysborough Turkish Islamic and Cultural Centre Inc.

Another group getting behind the cause are Emir Sultan Mosque – ICMG Dandenong, who hosted a family fun day with all funds raised going towards recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria.

Vice President ICMG Dandenong Osman Duzgan said the idea behind the day was to get the community together and donate the proceeds forward.

“Our mosque represents over 70 different nationalities across Greater Dandenong. It’s important for us to come together as one and give back to those in times of need,” he said.

Mr. Duzgan said representatives from local council made an appearance, including Springvale Central Ward’s Cr Richard Lim, Greater Dandenong Council Cr. Lana Formoso and Cr. Jim Memeti.

Thousands of Dandenong locals attended the family fun day, enjoying the two jumping castles, an animal pen for the children, and a wide selection of food stalls to entertain the whole family.

“From the event the Dandenong ICMG has raised over $135,000 and we are not stopping there. There are other events coming up in the Dandenong community to support the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake,” he said.

Mr. Duzgan said the money raised will be donated to Hasene Australia to support the relief efforts abroad, with more information on the charity available on hasene.org.au