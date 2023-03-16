Buckley and Bloods to battle in Berwick to determine who’s best

By Marcus Uhe

In Buckley Ridges and Springvale South, fans of the DDCA’s Turf 1 can rest-assured that Saturday’s grand final will determine a true reflection of the best side in this season’s competition.

The two finished second and first, respectively, after 14 rounds of the home and away season, with Buckley the only side to defeat the Bloods this campaign in the semi finals, after the defending premiers completed the season with a spotless record.

That win in a thriller at Alex Nelson Reserve squared the ledger at three wins apiece from their six meetings across the last two seasons, and clotted the Bloods’ three match win streak, which included last year’s 28–run victory in the finale.

A combined margin of 203 runs did not provide an accurate reflection of the difference between the two sides, as Buckley lost 7/49 in a meltdown in the second contest at home.

Significantly, it was the first time in the previous six meetings that a side had successfully chased, which could provide an extra boost in confidence for the boys from Park Oval.

Speaking after their defeat in round 12, Buckley Ridges coach Manjula Managsinghe said there was no mental edge that the Bloods had over his side, throwing down the challenge for his side to simply be better next time.

“I would really like to see another final against Springvale,” he said in February.

“We have no concerns because we beat them easily twice last year and then got beaten in the finals, but we are confident.

“They’re a good team, there’s no doubt about it, but we are even better and on the day, we’ll be better.”

Jordan Wyatt will once again be the key wicket for the Buckley bowling attack, having made 295 in his last six outings against Buckley, including 59 in last season’s corresponding fixture.

But the heat will be on the Springvale South top-order, which has not fired in recent weeks and will be missing Ryan Quirk.

In the second half of the season, Cam Forsyth and Wyatt have only past 50 twice, Mitch Forsyth once and Jackson Sketcher is yet to raise the bat.

Jordan Mackenzie will fill the big shoes of Quirk at the top of the order, and has compiled a consistent year in the Turf 1 reserves competition, averaging 41 for the season and 47 in his last four hits in the reserves.

Injuries to Buckley Ridges opening pair Jayson Hobbs and Daniel Watson late in the season opened the door for a crisis at the top of their order but Jake Cronin filled the breach brilliantly, with scores of 59, 142, 24 and 37 in his four innings.

So good was his form that the return of the seasoned opening pair to the XI in the semi final saw Hobbs bat at three, in which he scored a patient half-century after being gifted a life early in the innings.

Springvale South all-rounder Blade Baxter said he’s expecting an even contest, but that his side knows what the formula for success is.

“I think the best thing is, we know that if we played our best cricket, the rest will take care of itself,” he said.

“We were maybe five or ten per cent off last week, and a couple of things didn’t go our way.

“We’ve beaten them relatively comfortably in the three games before that and lost relatively comfortably in the two games before that. It’s always just about momentum.

“I think the best thing is that it humbles us, losing, a little bit, after going undefeated the whole season.

“It shows that we’re not unbeatable and gives everyone that extra desire to win.

“Everyone’s really keen, up and about and it makes sense that the two best teams are in the grand final again.”

The DDCA Turf 1 Grand Final will begin at 11am on Saturday at Berwick’s Arch Brown Reserve.

Marcus’ Tip: With not needing to deal with Quirk and having vanquished their demons in the semi final contest, I’m expecting a rested and refreshed Buckley Ridges to turn the tables on last year’s grand final result.