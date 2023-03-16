Girls get ready to fire

Star News journalist Jonty Ralphsmith takes a look at the Dandenong Stingrays and Gippsland Power girls squads ahead of the opening round of the Coates Talent League this weekend.

DANDENONG STINGRAYS

Highly-rated coach Josh Moore has been an assistant to Nick Cox since 2019 and gets the opportunity to lead his own team in 2023 with the separation of the girls and boys programs.

Moore has experience as Melbourne’s Next Generation Academy coach, was Rye’s senior coach for five years in the MPNFL and Frankston Dolphins academy coach and more.

He takes over a team that was within a kick of the premiership last year but hasn’t looked in the rear-view mirror too much as he seeks a balance between stressing individual development and team success.

“We’re fairly quick and fit so we want the girls to take the game on and run, take risks and showcase their talent,” he said.

“The girls have never had such a long preseason so we’ve broken it down into different blocks: technique of fundamentals, conditioning, game-sense, structure and how to set up offensively and defensively.

“We want them to have confidence taking a risk.”

STRUCTURE: 2023 will be the first full-length season for the girls, bringing them in line with the boys program. It is part of an AFL commitment to boosting resources available to girls pathway programs in Victoria to support the progression and growth of girls footy.

STINGRAYS FIXTURE

Round 1 v Sydney Swans Academy

Saturday 18 March, Kilsyth Rec Reserve

Round 2 v Geelong Falcons

Saturday 25 March, Deakin University

Round 3 v Eastern Ranges

Sunday 2 April, Kilsyth Rec Reserve

Round 4 v Gippsland Power

Friday 7 April, Morwell Football Ground

Round 5 v Oakleigh Chargers

Friday 14 April, Shepley Oval

Round 8 v Eastern Ranges

Sunday 28 May, Kinetic Stadium, Frankston

Round 9 v Bendigo Pioneers

Saturday 3 June, Shepley Oval

Round 11 v GWV Rebels

Saturday 24 June, Mars Stadium

Round 13 v Sandringham Dragons

Saturday 8 July, Kinetic Stadium, Frankston

Round 14 v Bendigo Pioneers

Saturday 15 July, Shepley Oval

Round 15 v Northern Knights

Saturday 22 July, Preston City Oval

Round 16 v Tasmania Devils

Venue to be confirmed

Round 17 v Geelong Falcons

Saturday 2 September, Shepley Oval

Players to watch:

TARA QUINN: A medium defender and natural footballer, the Vic Country-listed prospect from Balnarring is a good user and decision-maker but will be looking to bounce back from a practice match against Eastern when she had five kicked on her.

RUBY MURDOCH: Less exposed than some of her teammates at Talent League level, she has caught the eye with her skill-set having been named in the Vic Country hub and backed it up with a strong preseason.

JEMMA RAMSDALE: Berwick’s Ramsdale will skipper the Rays in 2023. An excellent season as a high defender in 2022 gives her a strong base to work off.

MIKAYLA WILLIAMSON: A natural athlete and excellent runner, Williamson is the sort of player perfectly suited to modern AFLW football. Turns 18 next August, yet already has 16 Talent League games of experience under her belt across two seasons, showing she can do damage on the outside and will burn teams with her endurance. The Pines prospect is part of the AFLW academy and Vic Country hub.

BIANCA LYNE: Lyne is known for her vertical leap which has seen her play a lot of ruck through her NAB League career to date averaging 16.5 hitouts in her six NAB League games last year, but it is not believed that she will play there if she makes it to the top level. Thus, the Dandenong coaching staff are keen to tap into her skill-set and competitive edge and trial her in other areas of the ground. Is another who has exposed form across two NAB League seasons already. Ran an impressive yo-yo test in the Talent League preseason testing day last week and is part of the Vic Country hub.

MEG ROBERSTON: A genuine inside midfielder who was part of the Vic Country hub, the Berwick prospect can push forward and hit the scoreboard and will be given the chance in the Rays engine room this season. Averaged 12 possessions and three tackles last season. Has a basketball background which helps her read the play, make sound decisions and get out of tight situations. One of the better performed players in match-simulation recently, and also showed her clearing ability in a practice match against Eastern last week. The most likely currently outside Vic Country to push in.

ZARA CLAVARINO: The Berwick girl is the brother of former St Kilda-listed Oscar. She’s new to the system and has a high ceiling with plenty of development left. She plays taller than her size with long reach and a reasonable kick.

ZOE BESENKO: Besenko will assume the primary ruck mantle in 2023. A powerful athlete from Southern club Frankston Dolphins, she’ll also look to develop her forward craft in 2023.

JEMMA REYNOLDS: A small forward who can pinch through the midfield, the Langwarrin prospect’s pace and skill-set will be looked upon favourably by those that matter most.

SOPHIE BUTTERWORTH: A natural footballer that oozes talent, Butterworth has a knack of hitting the scoreboard, kicking nine goals in her six 2022 NAB League games. The growth area that could elevate her to the next level in 2023 will be showing her ability to work up the ground and impact there and pushing back inside 50. Was part of the Vic Country hub for the Rays and will roam their forward half in 2023.

GIPPSLAND POWER

Coach Nathan Boyd is a new arrival to the Power. He comes from Williamstown’s VFLW program giving him the skills to develop female footballers.

FIRST MATCH: Round 2, Sunday March 26, v GWS Giants Academy at Highgate Rec Reserve.

FIRST HOME MATCH: Round 4, Friday 7 April v Dandenong Stingrays at Morwell.

SQUAD SUMMARY: Competitive in and around the contest is the way Nathan Boyd hopes Gippsland plays its footy. The Power had a camp last weekend where the players learned more about playing like a Gippslander…which those within the club hope will galvanise the group. Not only do the Power have the challenge of coming together as a full squad once a week – given the geographic region that is covered – but they also have only nine clubs to choose from. Process over result underlines the club’s philosophy.

FROM THE GAZETTE REGION

LILY JACK (Devon Meadows): A small defender or forward who’s competitive in the contest and thrives on physicality. Knows where the goals are.

LUKA BUTTERS (Warragul Industrials): A taller defender who might be seen in the ruck. Happy to go fist-first and makes good contact.

CHARLOTTE WALLER (Warragul Industrials): An athletic lockdown defender whose growth will be to drive out of contest when she wins her own footy.

INDIANNA MAKAI (Warragul Industrials): A 19-year-old who is splitting her time with Casey’s VFLW program. A hunting half-forward who can create chaos at stoppage.

SOPHIE SIMPSON (Berwick): A strong winger who gets into dangerous positions both offensively and defensively. Also capable as a pressure forward.

LILY LEIGHTON (Warragul Industrials): Her Talent League pre-season testing showed she was above average for all her tests against her position for drafted players. A hybrid forward and defender who will likely first get the opportunity to show her preseason commitment in defensive 50.