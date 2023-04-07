Division or no Division?

**Presidents of the Mornington Peninsula Football Netball League (MPFNL) clubs have voted in their Board at a SGM held on Monday 27 March. The MPFNL Board consists of the following representatives: Graham Sherry (Red Hill), Stuart Gay (Hastings), Cassandra Clayton (Mt Eliza), Michael Davis (Chelsea), Shane McMahon (Rye) and David Livingstone (Somerville). The new Board will consider several matters including the ‘Expansion of a 3rd MPFNL Division’. In the past, clubs such as CRANBOURNE and NARRE WARREN have made enquiries about joining the MPFNL, but the MPFNL clubs were steadfast in their resolve to build a third division from within their own geographical region. It will be interesting to see if that same plan still applies, or whether there is interest in building the league from outside of its traditional foothold. From what we’re hearing, there are a couple of clubs that are currently unhappy with their existing homes and would jump at the chance to play in the MPFNL as early as next year.

**No-one has put more time and effort into the TOORADIN-DALMORE sporting community over the last 20 years than Derek Genoni, who was bestowed the honour of hoisting the Seagulls 2022 premiership flag in his current role as vice-president on Saturday. There was a small hitch though, with Genoni getting the Seagulls newest prized possession snagged on the roof of the under-cover area that sits on centre wing. After a few laughs at his expense, Genoni soon had things under control and was looking up proudly as the flag flapped in the breeze.

**Here’s an important message from Netball Victoria: Netball Victoria’s 2023-2026 Strategic Plan is now available for viewing online. With a strong focus on driving innovation and growth to ensure we consolidate our place as a sport of choice for all Victorians, the plan outlines Netball Victoria’s mission, vision, values and drivers, and a clear strategy to guide us over the next four years. The plan was developed in consultation with stakeholders from across our community, and we thank those of you who contributed to the process and provided valuable insights. As we celebrate 100 years of Netball Victoria in 2023, we encourage all affiliates to visit our website and have a look at the new plan – netball has a bright future in our state, and we look forward to working with our netball community to deliver on that exciting potential. https://vic.netball.com.au/strategic-plan

**The job of a footy coach is never done, and TOORADIN-DALMORE senior coach Lachie Gillespie knows that one better than most. Gillespie’s eldest son Jack played in the Seagulls practice match on Saturday, with dad Lachie patrolling the boundary to help out with the umpiring. The Gillespie’s are an integral part of the Seagulls’ community, with Lachie’s wife Kate coaching the D Grade netball team and daughter Billie plays in the 17-unders. The two youngest Gillespie’s are also coming through, but are still playing their football on a Sunday.

**BEACONSFIELD held its very successful 10K draw recently with the last two numbers being great Beacy people in Peter Evans (No.1 ticket holder) and legendary player Robbie Taylor, who agreed to share the prize. We’re not sure what Evans will spend the money on, but it might be the perfect time for Taylor to invest in a new set of golf clubs. We hear he hasn’t been on the links as much as he used to…playing off a very useful single-figure handicap. And while on cleaning up, Beaconsfield showed great respect on the weekend, leaving the visitors rooms at MITCHAM in cleaner condition than what they found them. A very simple thing…but it just shows class!

**We will only print his name if he upsets us, but a supposed tough guy from an OUTER EAST club was nearly brought to tears last week as he went through the relatively soft process of getting some dry-needling done from his Physio. With his lower back giving him some trouble, the physio – who also works on the ageing body of a member of the FOOTY SHORTS team, couldn’t believe it when the rough-and-ready key forward asked him to stop so he could take a breather. Seriously, one smart comment from this guy and he’s going in!

**Congratulations to Dandenong District Cricket Association president Mick Hawking who after two decades at the helm of the league steps aside at the conclusion of this season. His time in the hot seat succeeded a career as a scary fast bowler and plenty has changed in the league, but he’s overseen it all and leaves the competition in a strong position. A wonderful innings!

**Shout out to COREY ELLISON who has started well for WILLIAMSTOWN in the VFL. Locally listed at CRANBOURNE, Ellison crossed from CASEY, where he won the premiership last season, to the Seagulls, in search of opportunity and has kicked two goals in each of his two matches so far. The weekend’s victory over Frankston was his first in his new colours.

**Congratulations to GIPPSLAND POWER’s Tylah Burn who made her VFLW debut for the CASEY DEMONS on the weekend in a match the Dees won by 122 points. BEACONSFIELD junior Mitch Szybkowski also made his VFL debut for FRANKSTON on the weekend, collecting 14 disposals and three tackles in the loss.

**Interesting tidbit to note for SPRINGVALE DISTRICTS, with the club announcing via its social media channels that Channel 7 commentator, former VFL player and footy personality Nigel Carmody is its number one ticket holder. He was captain of the under-18s premiership winning Dees team in 1997 and played a role for the club when it broke its finals drought in 2007. Of the recognition, he said: “It’s a great honour to be number one ticket holder of Springvale Districts. 1997 was a pivotal year in my football journey. I was lucky enough to captain our under-18 premiership side with some mates who are lifelong friends, and I also had my first taste of senior footy alongside some club legends.”

**Shout out to DANDENONG STINGRAYS photographer Jazz Bennett. She provides the Gazette with Stingrays photos each week and recently has had the opportunity to photograph Collingwood AFL games. No doubt she’s not far away from a big break at the next level.

**And just a gentle reminder to everyone that the Gazette’s world-famous Footy/Netball Lift-Out (we found one in Dubai once) is set to return next week with a bumper edition highlighting the ins and outs of all clubs within our readership. We had a taste of the action on the weekend, and will get more over Easter, but we can’t wait for a full round of football and netball to take place across multiple leagues on Saturday 15 April.