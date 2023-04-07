Blockbuster kicks Southern League off

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne’s premiership defence kicks off on Good Friday against Cheltenham in a standalone blockbuster before the rest of the Southern League kicks off the following weekend.

The Eagles defeated the Rosellas in a low scoring, soggy grand final last year and have the opportunity to start the season on the right note against an outfit again expected to challenge in 2023.

Steve O’Brien’s men will have to do it without gun midfielder Jake Carosella, legendary full-forward Marc Holt and Luca Bellinvia, with all three departing at the end of 2022.

However the Eagles will regain a handful of players who missed last season through injury, including 2021 best and fairest Jarryd Barker and leadership group member Dylan Cavalot.

Jake Stephens is one who has been touted to play the key forward role left vacant by Holt this season, while lead-up forward Kirk Dickson is another Cranbourne will hope to see plenty of goals from.

At ground level, the Eagles have livewire Tyson Barry, who completed a preseason at Casey and has put on some size in preseason.

He will be looking to build on a 2022 season where he showed his nose for the goals in the teenager’s first go at senior footy.

Brandon and Glenn Osborne will again lead the defensive six while grand final best-on-ground Zak Roscoe looks ready for another strong season in the midfield.

With the match played a week ahead of the rest of the clubs starting their campaigns, the match will be counted as a round 4 clash, with both teams to then have that weekend off.

The action at Livingston Reserve kicks off at 2.15pm.

For a full Southern, West Gippsland, Eastern and Outer East Football League breakdown, including a more in-depth breakdown of Cranbourne, grab a copy of next week’s Gazette.