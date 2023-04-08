Looking Back

100 years ago

12 April 1923

Prince’s Highway Estate

A highly successful sale of the Prince’s Highway Estate on Saturday last, when the whole 52 building blocks were sold at auction, which is something of a record for a sub-divisional sale in Dandenong . The villa did not reach the owner’s reserve. The frontage to Prince’s Highway made £3/17/6 per foot. Birdwood Ave frontages 32/- to 35/-: Fifth Avenue lots to £2/2/-; Sixth and Seventh Avenue 25/- to 34/-. The attendance of buyers was large.

50 years ago

12 April 1973

April showers of savings in Thomas Street

Many people like Pavlova, and it’s available at the Coolibah Coffee Shop, at the top of Hannover Arcade in Thomas Street. Another speciality of the Coolibah is apple strudel and a new line of Danish pastries. In the shop’s three year existence, it has also built up a reputation for mouth-watering hamburgers. Proprietor David Griffth has six staff working at peak periods, reducing waiting time to a minimum. Tables are available so that during hectic shopping you can rest your feet, and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea. The Colibah is practically keen on helping mothers with babies to obtain a snack or a drink.

14 April 2003

Chopper bound for RSL

The American-led war on Iraq has delayed the delivery of a US Iroquois military helicopter which is to be part of a unique Vietnam War monument outside the rooms of the Dandenong RSL. The US has donated the $1.6m helicopter for the monument. RSL secretary and Vietnam veteran John Wells announced that Australian rock’n’roll icon and fellow Vietnam veteran Normie Rowe would perform at a concert to open the monument and the RSL’s multi-million-dollar extensions expected to be completed in September. He said the chopper is the one symbol that all Vietnam veterans in Australia would automatically recognise. “It’s also a symbol in the current climate (with the war in Iraq) of the continued US and Australian co-operation,“ Mr Wells said.

5 years ago

9 April 2018

South East wants wings

The South-East needs funding for an airport, rail links, irrigation and more, says an advocacy group. South East Melbourne (SEM) requested a meeting with Urban Infrastructure and Cities Minister Paul Fletcher after the area missed out the latest Infrastructure Australia priority projects list. SEM chair Simon McKeon said the South East was home to 1.2 million people – a quarter of Melbourne’s population – provided 470,000 jobs and was responsible for 20 per cent of the state’s economic output. “Our population is growing so rapidly that jobs growth is falling behind population growth,” he said. “It is imperative that the people and businesses of South East Melbourne – which is one of Australia’s biggest manufacturing regions and one of its fastest growing population centres – get the support that is needed.” Mr McKeon said key initiatives included integrating an airport servicing the South East, freight links and vital road upgrades, commuter and freight rail extensions, re-purposing the Port of Hastings and irrigation infrastructure to support agriculture.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society