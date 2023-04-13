Dandenong two from two in local rivalry

By Jonty Ralphsmith

It was a Good Friday for Dandenong forward Ziggy Toledo-Glasman who starred in the Stingrays 27-point win over Gippsland at Morwell.

Toledo-Glasman had a breakout game, scoring six goals from eight shots on goal, showing his wide skillset.

His first came from a shot around the corner on the stroke of quarter time before kicking the Stingrays’ only three goals of the second quarter.

The undersized key forward took contested marks, lead-up marks, was clean below his knees and played with excellent forward craft throughout the day.

“What he’s been working on is his ability to get up the ground and impact there, but Friday showed where his strengths are – inside 50 when he gets the opportunity,” coach Nick Cox said.

“We delivered the ball a lot better too which always helps, so we’ve worked on that and he’s got stronger and fitter.”

The overaged player, eligible for the midseason draft, is also on Casey’s VFL development list where he has been trialled in the back line in preseason.

Dandenong skipped out to a 19-point quarter-time lead and maintained that level of ascendancy throughout the contest as the visitors had more winners overall on the day.

Kade De La Rue and Cooper Simpson were both very good with their ball-use in the midfield, getting 24 and 28 disposals respectively and each kicking a goal.

Matt Nelson put forward another solid effort, working hard defensively and using the ball well, while Harry DeMattia again played as a midfielder-forward and showed different elements to his game.

Most impressive for Cox was Billy Wilson, a halfback who played on the wing at times on Friday.

The 182-centimetre Wilson who played a lot of Talent League footy last year is one who is hoped can push into Vic Country calculations, according to Cox.

“His ball use going inside 50 and in our half was impressive,” Cox said.

“I thought he was one of the better players on the back of his kicking ability.

“It was another all-round game. I thought he was a standout on the weekend and his ability to defend and be good in traffic and get out and make good decisions going forward was a good watch.”

Bottom-aged key-position-player Noah Mraz was the standout of the defenders, shutting down his direct opponent.

Fellow 2024 draft-eligible talent Cooper Hynes, Patrick Bloink and Harvey Langford also played well.

Kobe Shipp was cautiously held over coming off a five-day break, but will return when Dandenong play GWV Rebels at Bendigo this week.

AFL Academy player Simpson will miss that clash for Dandenong, with the Academy having a game in Adelaide during Gather Round.

Skipper Seb Amoroso was the standout for Gippsland, winning 31 possessions as an in-and-under midfielder.

Overaged forward Ryan Maric backed up his four goals in round one with 18 disposals, six marks and a goal on the weekend, while Zane Duursma split his time between midfield and attack.

The girls also had a convincing win over the struggling Gippsland Power, getting up 12.13 85 to 1.2 8.

Midfielder Mikayla Williamson was the most impactful player on the ground as the Stingrays beat up Gippsland around the ball.

Williamson finished with 26 disposals while clean bottom-ager Jemma Reynolds and skipper Jemma Ramsdale also contributed to the result.

Brooke Smith, overlooked in the AFLW Supplementary Draft mid-week, put that disappointment to one side and produced another stellar performance in the forward half.

Part of plenty of attacking chains, she finished with 2.3 from her 18 disposals, while also laying a game-high 13 tackles.

Being a Gippsland defender in recent weeks has been a tough gig, but Siena Lane was again one who gave her all, finishing with 19 disposals.

Vic Country midfielder Ash Centra also found plenty of the footy and was important in rebounding from the back half for the Power.

Both teams also used the occasion to raise funds for the Good Friday appeal.

The Power girls will now go back to community football for several weeks, with their next game not until Sunday 21 May.

That is against Northern Territory Thunder at Trevor Barker Beach Oval and is an excellent opportunity for Gippsland to compete with a side which faces similar issues to them regarding depth.

Dandenong’s girls’ next match is on Friday night at Shepley Oval against the undefeated Oakleigh.

It will be an interesting test after Josh Moore’s team has fallen short against the similarly strong Geelong and Eastern.

The boys have Bendigo, which possesses Harley Reid, arguably the most talented player in the league, away next Sunday.