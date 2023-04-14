Dees ready to build on 2022

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern Division One club Springvale Districts is out to build on the eight wins it recorded last season.

The sixth-placed finish gave a false impression of the Demons 2022 season, for they finished four games and percentage outside of finals.

However, with a new-look midfield in 2023 headlining a long list of recruits Springvale Districts have brought in, coach Kris Thompson is confident they will be able to build on that this season.

Nick Gay comes across from Endeavour Hills and has impressed training at the higher division’s standard and, along with fellow recruit Dylan Quirk, provides leadership.

Quirk is the marquee signing of the offseason, with the midfielder an ex-Narre Warren premiership captain who will be instrumental as the Dees seek synergy and discipline.

Mason Russell, who will skipper the Dees for a second consecutive season, adds a burst of speed and can also win his own footy, while hard at it Peter Heng will also go through there.

Also in the midfield mix will be country-hardened Liam Giove and one-time Garfield best and fairest winner Daniel Helmore, who has made an excellent first impression at his new club.

The richness of names that can go through there speaks to the depth that Springvale Districts will hope provides a point-of-difference in 2023.

Albeit against a weaker opposition, a practice match against Keysborough highlighted that most of those ingredients are ready to fire.

“They’ve gelled well and done a lot of training together, the preseason camp, we’ve done practice matches, intra-clubs, so I’m looking forward to seeing them have a crack in the real stuff,” Thompson said.

“These guys aren’t first year players, they’ve all played in strong competitions, they’re seasoned footballers so they’ll be good.

“Our game plan is based around defending first and looking to score from there…I’ve been super impressed.

“We do have six or seven new guys who are going to play round one, they’ve got up to speed really quickly on our defensive game plan.

“Having better footballers in your team means you’re just going to score more.”

Up forward, ‘Districts regain Matt Wetering full-time, who played some games for Collingwood VFL last year as a hard-hitting pack-crasher and goal kicker.

He’s the player to build the attack around, with fellow incumbent key forward Tyrone Vickery taking on a coaching job with Talent League club Oakleigh Chargers, which will limit the number of games he plays.

Toby Arms, an emerging leader who played all his footy at senior level last year despite being eligible for the under-19s, can also hit the scoreboard.

EAST GIPPSLAND CONNECTION

After picking up a series of recruits from the region, the Dees completed their preseason training camp at the Maffra Football Club in East Gippsland.

It provided an important opportunity for players to connect culturally given the new faces in the mix ahead of 2023 and broke up the monotony of preseason training.

Former Lakes Entrance captain Fraser Dostine, ruck Ryan Auld from Maffra, former Wy Yung defender Mitch Dear, midfielder Liam Giove (Bairnsdale) and Xavier Woodland (Lakes Entrance) are the names from the area.

The club says all have fitted seamlessly into the program.

NUMBER ONE TICKET HOLDER

Springvale Districts last week announced on its social media that Nigel Carmody would be the club’s number one ticket holder for the 2023 season.

Carmody, a broadcaster and retired VFL player, is a former Springvale Districts junior, captaining its under-18 premiership team in 2007.

10 OTHERS TO WATCH

Peter Heng: The 2021 senior best and fairest winner is a hard-as-nails inside midfielder and small forward. After an injury-interrupted 2022, he is as fit and strong as ever and ready to impact on the ball as he hits his prime years.

George Angelopolous: A playing assistant coach and livewire small forward who can pinch-hit in the midfield. Has played VFL footy with Box Hill and been involved in Noble Park’s recent success, underlining his experience and talent, but has been with the Demons for several years so is accustomed to the club.

Alexander Derzekos: Small forward with good finishing skills from Parkdale who kicked more than a goal a game last year and finished high in the club best and fairest. Has trained with the midfield in preseason so might be seen there.

John Walker: 2022 was a breakout year for Walker and he’ll be looking to back that up this season. Work on his defensive craft with ex-AFL listed teammate Tyrone Vickery was best shown last year by his ability to nullify some of the competition’s most respected forwards including Brett O’Hanlon and Aaron Edwards. Arrived in 2021 as an auxiliary defender and is now the key cog.

Zane Merdanovic: The former Karingal MPFNL player cuts a composed figure in defence for Springvale each week. He makes good decisions, has a tidy skillset and knows how to limit the impact of dangerous small forwards. May also be thrown in the midfield mix.

Daniel Speks: A selfless small forward whose pressure in the forward half is instrumental to what Springvale want to bring. Could run through the midfield and provide defensive accountability in 2023, coming off a top five finish in the club’s best and fairest.

Shakore Bragg-Taylor: His development and appetite to improve has widely impressed at Springvale Reserve. Bragg-Taylor played every senior game in 2022, coming to the Demons from Philadelphia where he was a college baseballer. His skills are outstanding given his limited background and he’ll improve again this year.

Is tough, cracks in at the hard ball and applies pressure, but is also athletic enough to impact aerially, play ruck as a 188 centimetre player, and use his speed to get away from opponents. A wildcard to watch.

Stefan Feehan: Key forward who is approaching 100 senior games for Springvale after passing that number for Dingley, where his brother, Kristian, plays. Feehan’s class is underlined by winning the Division 3 League goalkicking in Springy Ditricts’ premiership year. When Vickery’s not there, he’ll have a particularly important role.

Matthew Thompson: The brother of coach Kris is a veteran himself, having done it all at Springy Districts. He’s been captain, won a best and fairest, premiership, and earned a life membership and induction into the hall of fame. The next accolade is bringing up 200 games. At his peak he was a very good midfielder but in recent years he’s played his footy on the wing.

Jason Ward: Only 19-years-old but has been around. Started at Berwick, before moving to Carrum Downs, playing senior footy at Skye in Division 3 and finishing on the dais in the best and fairest and has now landed at the Demons seeking to play a higher level. Did a preseason at Frankston Dolphins (VFL) and will be Springvale Districts’ participant in the SFNL development squad, coached by Matt Crouch. A well-developed player who runs well.

Springvale Districts Fixture

Round 1: Saturday 15 April v Mordialloc (away).

Round 2: Saturday 22 April v St Kilda City (home).

Round 3: Saturday 29 April v Chelsea Heights (away).

Round 4: Saturday 6 May v Dingley (home).

Round 5: Saturday 13 May v Bentleigh (away).

Round 6: Saturday 20 May v Cheltenham (home).

Round 7: Saturday 27 May v Cranbourne (away).

Round 8: Saturday 3 June v Port Melbourne Colts (home).

Round 9: Saturday 17 June v St Paul’s McKinnon (away).

Round 10: Saturday 24 June v Mordialloc (home).

Round 11: Saturday 1 July v St Kilda City (away).

Round 12: Saturday 8 July v Chelsea Heights (home).

Round 13: Saturday 15 July v Dingley (away).

Round 14: Saturday 29 July v Bentleigh (home).

Round 15: Saturday 5 August v Cheltenham (away).

Round 16: Saturday 12 August v Cranbourne (home).

Round 17: Saturday 19 August v Port Melbourne Colts (away).

Round 18: Saturday 26 August v St Paul’s McKinnon (home).