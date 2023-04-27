Thunder back on winner’s list

By Marcus Uhe

Dandenong Thunder has arrested a three-game losing streak by winning its last two outings in the NPL Victoria competition against Moreland City and North Geelong.

The Thunder were forced to weather a second-half fightback from Moreland City after taking a 2-0 advantage earlier in the game.

Goals to Deniz Yildiz and Kieran Dover, either side of the break, afforded them a slight cushion at home.

Yildiz let rip with a screamer from outside the area, having found himself in space following a throw-in on the far side of the pitch.

He took a first touch to steady himself before letting fly with his left foot, as the ball curled away from the goalkeeper and into the top-right corner of the net.

Dover’s goal in the 54th minute gave them the 2-0 advantage, but Moreland City were up for the fight.

James Hooper converted a penalty for the visitors in the 60th minute, which was cancelled-out shortly after by Gerhardus Damen’s equivalent in the 73rd.

Fletcher Fulton scored again for the visitors in the 84th minute, offering a tense final 10 for the home side Thunder, who managed to hold their nerve and wrap-up their fourth win of the campaign, 3-2.

The win was their second in a row, having accounted for North Geelong in a fiery encounter the week before.

A three-minute burst in the first half saw Dandenong score twice in the opening 10 minutes, through Goffry Leno and Leo Mazis.

Lino timed his run perfectly to receive a neat through-ball from Scott Lochhead and finish on the turn, while extreme pressure from Mazis forced the opposing goalkeeper into a horrible mistake, nearly missing the ball entirely on his clearance before Mazis chipped the ball back over his head.

The Thunder were shown four yellow cards in the match and even had Majak Mawith sent off for a second yellow in the 88th minute, but managed to hold their composure for the remainder of the game.

After 10 games, the Thunder find themselves eighth on the table with four wins, five losses and a draw.

Their goal difference is also in the negative, having conceded six against Port Melbourne back in round six.

The Thunder next head to Keilor Downs on Friday night for a clash with Green Gully.