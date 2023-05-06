If only these walls could talk!

-The famous clubrooms and changerooms at CORA LYNN have been in need of a major overhaul for quite some time now, and things may finally be starting to happen. While their neighbours down the road, Saturday’s opponent KOOWEERUP, have flash new facilities, the Cobras have been close in recent years without finally getting across the line with funding and support. From what we’re hearing, from a very good source, budgets are now being assessed and we can expect to see some bulldozing and building taking place in the near future. It’s almost hard to imagine what Cora Lynn would look like with new facilities, such is the history surrounding the old ones. If only those walls could talk!

-The greatest grand final ever? The 2013 Casey Cardinia grand final between NARRE WARREN and CRANBOURNE was something special, with Dylan Quirk kicking a point with the last kick of the season to give the Magpies back-to-back premierships and the incredible record of 36 consecutive wins. It was truly incredible to be there. This Saturday the Magpies will relive that glorious day, and the many other premierships down through the grades, at a reunion at Fox Road. And just quietly, a recording of Chris Toner’s pre-game address, which has been stashed away for a decade…will be played on the day. Thank you Chris Toner for the unbelievable access at such a high-pressure moment for your footy club.

-It was great to see former Gazette Sports Editor Russell Bennett at CORA LYNN on Saturday, almost back to his spritely self after suffering a pretty decent health scare in recent times. Russ is still taking things slowly after a ruptured intestine almost knocked him for six and kept him hospital for quite some time. Russ is one of the great guys in sport and it was great to see him smiling and laughing with a frosty-cold beer in hand. We’ll catch up for another frothy or two in the very near future Rusty!

-While on former Gazette Sports Editors, it was wonderful to listen to West Gippsland Football League Life Member Bob Utber who was a guest speaker at CORA LYNN’s past players, sponsors and premiership reunion on Saturday. Bob, the grandfather of GEELONG champion Patrick Dangerfield, regaled the crowd with stories of how Cora Lynn was ‘League Head Quarters’ for many years with almost every grand final being played there over the best part of 50 years. Bob was also the creator of ‘Stab Kicks’, the precursor to Footy Shorts, which obviously still continues today. It’s fair to say…Bob used to ruffle quite a few feathers in his day!

-How good does the resurfacing at NAR NAR GOON look? The senior ground at Spencer Street looked absolutely spectacular on the weekend as the Goon played its first game on the new surface against GARFIELD. It’s been a long summer for the Goon, who did their entire pre-season at James Bathe Reserve in Pakenham…but the sacrifice has now proven to be worth it in the end. Once this thing fully beds in, it’s going to be a showcase venue for the WGFNC.

-When attending grass roots footy it’s always important to support the canteen, something the Gazette’s sports desk don’t need a lot of convincing in doing. We’ve lauded the chips at CATANI in adulation like it was piping hot gravy, but there’s a new challenger to the throne: WANDIN’s chicken strip roll. A soft white roll encasing two chicken strips, fresh cut coleslaw and lathered with mayonnaise, it’s flat-out delicious and offers the point of difference to the humble meat pie or hot dog.

-Isn’t it great to see the Gillis boys back at CORA LYNN? KOOWEERUP coach Rhys Nisbet might not agree, after Nathan was best on ground through the midfield and Ryan kicked four goals, but it was quite a significant outing for the brothers on Saturday. After returning from a stint at SOMERVILLE in the MPFNL, Nathan and Ryan notched up their 200th games for Cora Lynn on the same day on the weekend. Both boys played in the Cobras famous three-peat of premierships from 2014 to ’16 and were both named in the Cora Lynn Team of the Last 20 Years from 2001 to 2020. Congratulations also go to Tom Arnett (150), Lachie Peluso (100) and Jai Rout (100) on their significant achievements.

-Depth is everything in football and it was interesting to watch how CORA LYNN and KOOWEERUP were covering key losses at Cora Lynn on Saturday. The Cobras have lost key midfielders Cory Machaya (PCL) and Jaxon Briggs (Shoulder) for significant periods of time, while hard-at-it mid Cosi Anagnostou is missing from the Demons engine-room after surgery on his hip. Cory, Jaxon and Cosi are all expected to return later in the season, while a couple of other key Demons are preparing to fly out. An overseas trip for a couple of guns, beginning roughly in round 12, will weaken the Demons considerably. TOORADIN-DALMORE is another club struggling to cover the loss of a gun, with Blake Grewar also heading overseas recently.

-There were some sombre moments at half-time of the senior game at BUNYIP on Saturday as the Bunyip Football Club carried out a memorial rose planting ceremony to commemorate the Daly Waters Air Disaster of 1967, that claimed five lives from the Bunyip district. The club was paying its respects to Michael Breheny, Noel Heatley, peter Kay, Donald Smith and Barry Sullivan.

-Congratulations to LONGWARRY youngster Brock Stanfield, who made his senior debut in a thrilling victory over NYORA on Saturday. Young Brock has been a loyal junior at the Crows since 2015, meaning his selection in the senior team was very popular. Also, well done to PHILLIP ISLAND youngster Tully Dickie who made his senior debut in the big clash against TOORADIN-DALMORE. And finally, a shout out goes to Noah Rogers and Will Grummisch who played their first senior games for WARRAGUL INDUSTRIALS against BUNYIP. All four boys had winning starts to their careers…long may it continue.

-Tom Toner was in the thick of the action for NARRE WARREN on Saturday, as the WANDIN players got stuck into him both verbally and physically throughout the opening term. He was penalised in the opening quarter with a free-kick against him in front of a fired-up home crowd, and the jeering only intensified when he celebrated too early on a shot for goal that faded across the face for a behind. He would play a key role in their fightback, including a wicked sidestep of an opponent in the middle of ground before hitting Daniel Toner on the chest with bullet inside 50. But the early celebration is a tough one to live-down.

-Someone get DINGLEY a decent siren! The siren at Souter Oval on Saturday was blown from the other side of the ground to where most of the spectators were standing, with the clubrooms being redone but the timekeeper still standing there. It didn’t bother the Dingley crowd, though, which was still typically vocal, but the siren sounded like a microphone running out of battery! The reserves game was decided by less than a kick with mild confusion on the sidelines about if and when the siren had blown for the sound was unable to pierce the tension. The same issue plagued supporters through the senior match but thankfully the umpires heard it on each occasion.

-How’s this for the big fella? CRANBOURNE forward MARC HOLT kicked five goals on the weekend – nothing new. But his first came via a crumb as he got front and centre running back towards goals. It was a clean gather and he banged through a sausage roll from the goal square. At the quarter time interval, the forwards coach asked him when he became a crumbing forward. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

-OFFICER Football Club has announced that ruck Sean Roach has decided to call time on his playing career. Roach played 92 of his 300 senior games of football at Starling Road, finishing in the top five of the best and fairest count seven times and twice selected in the teams of the year. “The OFC would humbly like to Thank Sean Patrick Roach for his outstanding service for our club,” the club said on their Facebook page. “Off the field Sean was known for his compassion, ability to have a joke and for his Silly Sunday shenanigans. We will miss The cries of Meataxes ball, big marks and your determination. We wish him all the best in his retirement as he continues to serve the community in his firefighting role.”