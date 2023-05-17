Mackinder seals the deal for Beaconsfield

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield has once again tasted the pure exhilaration of winning a tight, tough game of football after the Eagles prevailed by eight points against Wantirna South on Saturday.

Holm Park Reserve was a tense and nervous place to be, until Sam Mackinder kicked a goal at the 24-minute mark of the final term to secure a 9.14.68 to 9.6.60 victory in Eastern Division One.

The Eagles, who snatched a last-minute victory over Mooroolbark last week, are now the proud owners of a 4-2 winning record and sit in third place on the ladder.

Beaconsfield coach Mick Fogarty had the luxury of making only one change heading in, with Michael Cameron taking the place of Kye Rowland.

It was the first time that Fogarty had made less than three changes for the season, but his stable line up faced a tough test against the fired-up Devils.

Neither team conceded an inch in the opening term, with the Eagles taking a nine-point lead to the first change courtesy of their inspirational skipper Jake Bowd.

But – if the first quarter was dour – the second term was clearly where the most exciting football was played.

Hayden Brough opened the scoring with his ninth goal for the season, early in the second stanza, before the teams went goal for goal.

Each time that Brough and Tylah Stokoe – twice each – would put the Eagles 15 or 16 points in front, the Devils would answer, and the visitors would eventually end the exchange with two late goals to take a one-point lead to half time.

A total of 18 goals were kicked for the match…with 10 coming in the second term.

The two teams reverted to an arm-wrestle in the third quarter, with goals to Jafar Ocaa and Cameron providing Fogarty and his team with a six-point buffer at the final change.

Nick Beames gave the visitors hope, squaring the ledger early in the last, before Ocaa once again delivered at the perfect time.

His fifteenth goal for the season gave the Eagles back the lead, with the Devils answering, before Mackinder put the icing on the cake.

The Eagles have now had three wins in corresponding games that they lost last year, and have set themselves up for a real crack at playing finals.

There’s a long way to go – with six-consecutive losses through June/July last year very much testament to that – but Fogarty’s team is certainly on the right track.

Livewire Devon Smith was superb for the Eagles on Saturday, while Stokoe, Damien Johnston and ruck Paddy Gerdan were instrumental figures through the midfield.

The Eagles face another rib-tickler at home this Saturday, hosting Monbulk in a battle for second place on the ladder.

BEACONSFIELD 1.4 5.8 7.11 9.14(68)

WANTIRNA SOUTH 0.1 6.3 7.5 9.6(60)

Beaconsfield Goals: H. Brough 2, J. Ocaa 2, T. Stokoe 2, J. Bowd, S. Mackinder, M. Cameron. Best: D. Smith, T. Stokoe, D. Johnston, P. Gerdan, J. Mounter, C. Wassylko.

Wantirna South Goals: L. Hewett 3, K. Barlow 2, N. Beames, M. Jordan, R. Fandrich, P. Wallis. Best: L. Noy, J. Smith, B. Kainey, L. Bain, D. Cromb, N. Beames.

Results R6: Bayswater 19.7.121 def Croydon 9.10.64, Lilydale 3.13.31 def by Mooroolbark 20.15.135, Montrose 14.20.104 def North Ringwood 4.10.34, Mitcham 8.11.59 def by South Belgrave 10.21.81.

Ladder: South Belgrave 24, Montrose, Beaconsfield, Mitcham 16, Mooroolbark, Bayswater, Wantirna South 12, North Ringwood 8, Croydon 4, Lilydale 0.

Fixture R7: Beaconsfield (3) v Montrose (2), South Belgrave (1) v Mooroolbark (5), Croydon (9) v Mitcham (4), North Ringwood (8) v Bayswater (6), Wantirna South (7) v Lilydale (10).