Stolen car crashed into tree

Police are investigating a crash in Endeavour Hills on Tuesday 16 May.

It’s understood an allegedly stolen Volkswagen sedan crashed into a tree on Kennington Park Drive just after 7am.

Officers were told the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information, dashcam vision or anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.