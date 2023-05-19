A brand new journey begins

By David Nagel

Tooradin 2.0!

It was a term used often at Spencer Street on Saturday as reigning WGFNC premier Tooradin-Dalmore looks to reinvigorate and reinvent itself for the challenges that lay ahead.

A 3-1 record heading into the match of the day against Nar Nar Goon was hardly cause for panic, but it was the way the Seagulls were picked apart by Phillip Island at their last start – and the general lack of spark in their opening four matches – that was most concerning for Lachie Gillespie and his coaching staff.

Yes, they had a proven formula that had broken a 25-year drought in 2022…but something just didn’t feel or look right.

So, Gillespie and his team went to work during their week off for the bye!

What we saw on Saturday was a reinvigorated football club.

“It looks better boys, what’s the feeling like out there?” Gillespie asks with a 19-point lead at quarter time, with 30 pressure acts showing his boys were up for the fight.

There are lots of nods and grunts of “yeah, yeah” before star midfielder Brent Macaffer puts it more succinctly from the back of the pack.

“Yes, there’s a really good feeling out there, boys.”

Only time will tell if it’s sustainable, but the Gulls looked back to their ruthless best on the weekend, minus nine players the quality of Luke McKenna, Adam Galea, Dylan Wilson, Steven Robb, Matt Livermore, Blake Grewar, James Trezise, Brady Egan and Dylan Paarlberg that played in last year’s flag.

That’s a very-high turn-over of players, and on Saturday, Ben Sellings, Connor O’Riordan and Justin Smaluch became the 29th, 30th and 31st members of the senior squad this season.

The Seagulls only used 31 for the entirety of 2022!

This is a different team, a different squad, to the one that took all before it last year…and it looked on Saturday like new challenges had been set.

Adam Oxley spent more time forward, although beginning centre bounces in his usual position at half back, while Trent Adams seemed to relish his move into defence, with his silky skills generating plenty of drive.

Lewis Hill, who was runner-up in the best and fairest last year from a wing, spent more time in the midfield and damaged the Goon with his explosion away from the stoppages.

In just his second game at the club Will Lumby provided a strong presence in the ruck, allowing Piva Wright to be more damaging across half forward.

And O’Riordan is another who provided genuine spark across half back.

He appears to be a strong intercept marker who makes good decisions with the ball in hand and looked really settled amongst Brad Lenders, Jordan Kelly, Cooper Shipp and Ray Lengyel in defence.

Throw in Panos Papas, a live-wire small forward with plenty of cheek, and the Gulls just look more-lively than earlier in the season.

They used their week-off wisely did Gillespie and his team…and it paid dividends on day one of a fresh and exciting new journey.

The development of Tooradin 2.0 is going to be fun to watch!