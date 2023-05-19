Deliberate Dandy fire spree

Police say a serial fire-bug is likely to have caused a series of suspicious fires in Dandenong.

The three fires in Stuart Street, Stud Road and Foster Street were lit within several hours on the night of 16-17 May.

Fire Rescue Victoria members responded and extinguished all of the fires.

A blaze was lit in parkland next to a temporary fence at a construction site in Stuart Street about 10.10pm on 16 May.

Shade-cloth bunting on the fence was damaged as a result.

At 11.02pm a discarded mattress in a car park under a block of flats was set alight.

“There was no further property damage, however the location of the fire, being so close to the building, was concerning,” Greater Dandenong CIU Detective Acting Sergeant Steve Woodhouse said.

Then at 12.36am on the same night, a garden bed on Foster Street was lit, causing minor charring to a tree.

“The fires occurred within short proximity to each other and police believe that it is likely the same offender or offenders are responsible for the fires.”

Any information to Detective Senior Constable Josh Gimson at Greater Dandenong CIU on 9767 7666.