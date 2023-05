Top three make their mark in Osborne Shield

Pakenham, Drouin and Beaconsfield Blue had strong wins in the Osborne Shield on Saturday to stay in the top-three positions on the Berwick District Tennis Association (BDTA) ladder.

The BDTA is only three weeks into its winter season so there’s ample time for Cranbourne, Officer Blue, Narre Warren North, Beaconsfield Gold and Sandhurst to make their mark on the competition.

It was a foggy start on Saturday, but the players pushed through to enjoy glorious conditions later in the morning.

Here are this week’s results:

SATURDAY

Osborne Shield

Drouin 3 6:44 v 0 1:27 Sandhurst, Pakenham 3 6:43 v 0 2:30 Narre Warren North, Cranbourne 0 2:37 v 3 6:48 Beaconsfield Blue, Beaconsfield Gold 1 3:37 v 2 5:41 Officer Blue.

Section 1 Rubbers

Berwick 1 3:33 v 2 4:35 Officer Red, Narre Warren 1 3:34 v 2 4:34 Harkaway, Officer Blue 2 4:31 v 1 2:21 Beaconsfield.

Section 2 Rubbers

Berwick White 3 6:40 v 0 1:20 Narre Warren, Pakenham 0 0:14 v 3 6:37 Berwick Blue, Clyde 2 4:29 v 1 2:25 Upper Beaconsfield, Narre Warren North 2 4:35 v 1 3:26 Cranbourne.

Section 3 Rubbers

Berwick Blue 2 4:43 v 1 4:45 Berwick White, Cranbourne 1 2:23 v 2 4:29 Berwick Black, Clyde White 2 5:38 v 1 2:31 Narre Warren North, Bunyip 1 2:24 v 2 4:29 Clyde Green.

Section 4 Rubbers

Clyde Blue 2 5:42 v 1 2:30 Narre Warren South, Cranbourne White 2 4:30 v 1 3:33 Beaconsfield Blue, Beaconsfield Gold 2 5:40 v 1 2:20 Cranbourne Purple.

Section 5 Rubbers

Narre Warren 2 5:40 v 1 2:23 Narre Warren North Red, Cranbourne Black 3 6:36 v 0 0:5 Cockatoo, Beaconsfield 1 3:36 v 2 4:28 Cranbourne Yellow.

Section 6 Singles

Berwick White 2:32 v 6:45 Clyde, Pakenham 1:17 v 7:43 Berwick Blue, Hallam 4:34 v 4:37 Upper Beaconsfield, Berwick Blue 3:27 v 5:44 Narre Warren.

Section 7 Singles

Officer Red 6:42 v 2:31 Berwick White, Officer Blue 5:41 v 3:24 Narre Warren North, Beaconsfield 4:32 v 4:35 Cranbourne.

Section 8 Singles

Berwick 8:48 v 0:24 Fountain Gate Gold, Narre Warren 7:47 v 1:21 Fountain Gate Green, Cranbourne 4:40 v 4:33 Upper Beaconsfield.

Section 9 Singles

Narre Warren North 2:31 v 6:45 Officer, Tooradin 0:18 v 8:49 Clyde.

SUNDAY

Section 10 Singles

Berwick Blue 5:40 v 3:30 Berwick White, Harkaway 6:42 v 2:30 Upper Beaconsfield, Narre Warren 7:44 v 1:26 Cranbourne.

Section 11 Singles

Berwick Blue 4:40 v 4:33 Berwick White, Clyde 7:45 v 1:23 Narre Warren Gold, Narre Warren Green 3:34 v 5:42 Gloucester.

Section 12 Singles

Berwick 1:28 v 7:45 Harkaway, Gloucester 4:33 v 4:38 Officer, Pakenham 1:17 v 7:47 Beaconsfield.

Section 13 Singles

Narre Warren Green 6:44 v 2:27 Narre Warren Gold, Pakenham 5:41 v 3:40 Cranbourne.

Section 14 Singles

Narre Warren Gold 0:27 v 8:49 Narre Warren Green, Cranbourne Gold 6:44 v 2:18 Officer, Fountain Gate 7:46 v 1:20 Cranbourne Green.

Section 15 Green Ball Singles

Cranbourne Red 3:26 v 5:42, Officer, Beaconsfield 6:39 v 2:24 Cranbourne Blue.

Section 16 Doubles

Berwick 5:35 v 1:19 Fountain Gate, Beaconsfield 1:18 v 5:35 Narre Warren.

Section 17 Doubles

Clyde 4:26 v 2:28 Narre Warren, Pakenham 4:28 v 2:23 Beaconsfield.

Section 18 Doubles

Berwick Blue 0:10 v 6:36 Berwick White, Narre Warren Gold 4:30 v 2:21 Hallam.