Loyal Luke reaches 150 for Redbacks

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Hampton Park stalwart Luke O’Brien played his 150th game in the Redbacks’ win over Skye on Saturday.

These milestones are often a great cause for reflection of the highlights.

That a player grew up at a club and has become a loyal teammate is a recycled phrase, but is one especially befitting of O’Brien.

The son of club legend Mick and nephew of Shane, also a premiership player, he was born into a struggling club but has always been a picture of joy and respect.

One Hampton Park person spoken to by Star News for this story quipped that the club probably wouldn’t exist without Mick and others would share his sentiment.

Luke’s one of few Redbacks left who came through the junior program, playing more than 140 games there.

Often, he would play multiple games on a weekend as he was capable of playing up an age-bracket.

Friendships were forged and memories were made as he moulded an identity as a strong and fair player who could compete above his height.

By the age of 16, he was a regular fixture in the seniors and has hardly missed since.

At the end of 2011, there was an exodus of Redbacks which fast-tracked some kids into the firsts lineup.

It led to some soul-crushing losses in 2012, including by 260 points and 223 points in rounds three and four of the now defunct Casey Cardinia Football League.

The club finished the year with a percentage of 16.25.

“It does beat you down but it builds character and you come out stronger,” O’Brien said.

“At one stage it didn’t look like we were going to get a side up and that’s the only way I was ever going to leave.

“Seeing the mate-ship of my father and uncle motivated me to stick at it.

“We weren’t winning on the field but it felt like we were winning off it with the close group we had.”

The dark days have had a silver-lining more recently, though, with a series of experienced players, including O’Brien, having plenty of footy still ahead of them to lead an exciting group.

A hardy halfback, he’s been an off-field staple in recent years, with his coaching of the juniors with Nathan Carver for a period exemplifying his love for developing the club.

“There’s nothing better than seeing juniors back in the senior jumper,” O’Brien said.

“It puts a smile on my face and all the supporters love seeing it so I’m always hoping more will come through.”

A 2019 premiership in Southern Division Three has been the clear career highlight, O’Brien admitting it felt “unnatural” to have such success given the dark recent history.

Hayden Stanton’s arrival as coach has lifted Hampton Park to a new level in 2023 and O’Brien is a key cog in defensive 50.

The Spiders are considered by some to be East Brighton’s biggest challenger in Division Two, with the club having been competitive since crossing to the Southern League.

“The mentality of playing away this year (with Booth Reserve unavailable) has added something – we’ve made our own excitement and had fun. I’m confident for what lies ahead.”