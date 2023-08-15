Locals continue to shine for Vic Country

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Vic Country has gone down 5.6 36 to 7.10 52 in its second game of the Girls Under-18 National Championships in a tight tussle against Vic Metro.

The game featured 10 locals as well as Dandenong coach Josh Moore mentoring the forwards and Gippy’s Nathan Boyd taking care of the midfielders.

For the second time in the carnival, Gippsland bottom-ager Ash Centra ran amok, amassing a team-high 23 disposals, to go with three clearances and four marks.

In a game that was largely tight and congested, devoid of free-flowing play, every time Centra got her hands on the footy, she stood out.

Mikayla Williamson was also excellent with her toughness at the contest and intent to break away, and she was fed for much of the day by Rays’ teammate Elli Symonds.

Symonds was also among the better players, winning the ruck duel comfortably.

She returned to the field after sending a shiver up onlookers’ spines when she came from the ground in the third quarter with what looked like a nasty arm injury.

After missing the first game, Ruby Murdoch played off halfback and had a difficult assignment, matched up on top-five probable Alyssia Pisano.

Murdoch, however, didn’t lower her colours, as Pisano, who has kicked bags of goals for fun this year, was kept to just the one.

Although quieter than the first game, Gippsland defender Amber Schutte had her moments.

Key forward Sophie Butterworth, meanwhile, waxed well with teammates inside 50, leading into space on several occasions and converting both her shots on goal.

Also in action for the Stingrays were: Jemma Reynolds, Bianca Lyne, Zoe Besanko and Meg Robertson