Sweet relief for Kerr and his Hawks

By Marcus Uhe

Hallam’s Josh Anderson falls to his knees as the siren rings out at Hallam Recreation Reserve.

Matthew Melrose joins him at ground level, the two embracing in a heartfelt hug.

A pack forms to their left that Beau Gibbs does his best to scale.

Emotions were running high for the Hawks, having just secured a breakthrough victory, their first of an at times arduous 2023 season and a maiden victory in the Outer East competition.

It was never going to be easy, and a late fightback from Belgrave ensured the contest nearly came down to the final kick, with the Hawks hanging on for a 9.11 65 to 9.8 62 result.

In round two at the very same venue, the roles were reserved, with Belgrave picking up the four points for the first time in 1449 days.

Now it was Hallam’s turn to celebrate.

“It was reward for the whole footy club on Saturday,” senior coach Scott Kerr said.

“Personally I felt happy for the footy club and playing group that had stuck in all year.

“Even though both sides (seniors and reserves) are on the bottom of the ladder, we’re still getting a lot of good numbers at training and the guys have still been turning up and doing the right things.

“We’ve been building all year and getting thumped by 100 points earlier in the year and building in the back half, narrowing those losses, and finally getting a victory has been really rewarding.”

The Hawks had been the better side all afternoon and took a 19-point lead into the final break, with history beckoning for those in black red and yellow.

What followed was 28 minutes of gripping drama.

Jack Sharlassian and Jake Barrie-Sewell missed set shots early in the final term to extend the lead before the Magpies began their late charge.

Liam Pemberton was tackled high deep in the forward 50 and converted his set shot to reduce the lead to 15 points after 10 minutes.

An ambitious switch from Matthew Jerram in the back pocket, minutes later, proved disastrous, Daniel Noy reading the play like a newspaper and snaffling the interception in the goal square for an easy major.

Corey Fritze’s second at the 17 minute mark then cut the margin to under a goal, making for a frantic final 10 minutes.

Both sides scrapped and fought for the four points, knowing how much a win would lift spirits.

Hallam appeared to have done enough, a clearance from a stoppage on the wing into its forward 50 with 90 seconds remaining giving them the chance to lock the ball in its half, but there was one final twist to come.

Belgrave rebounded to the open side wing, and a series of short kicks resulted in a contested mark to key forward Josh McCormick with one minute on the clock.

A goal would put the Magpies in front and break Hallam hearts, and Kerr, with a perfect vantage point on the Hawks bench looking over McCormick’s shoulder, feared for the worst.

“We knew it was close, so it was a ‘hold your breath’ moment,” he said.

“It was a funny feeling when he took the mark and lined up, you could see everything flash before your eyes; the build up, the great day, the effort that the boys put in all day to be in front and get themselves into that position was just about to go.

“Unfortunately for him he missed the goal, but footy games don’t come down to one instance.”

Hallam had flown out of the blocks early in the contest, kicking the opening four goals in what was their best chance in the run home of picking up a win.

Their ball movement was excellent, using switches and stretching the ground at every opportunity to make life difficult for Belgrave defenders.

Belgrave responded with three consecutive majors and threatened to take a lead into the long break, but steadiers from Rory McIvor and Dylan Vanderwert kept the Magpies at arms-length.

Goals to Sharlassian and Jerram in the third term pushed the lead to 17 points midway through the quarter with the Hawks sensing the opportunity and the moment at hand, but Belgrave weren’t to be denied as the teams traded majors throughout the quarter, before the epic final quarter that left you on the edge of your seat.

“I was pretty confident this weekend that we could get the job done, but still, you never know,” Kerr said.

“Belgrave are a proud club and they’ve been improving and had a really good game the week before.

“It was always going to be a tough ask, but I was rapt for the whole footy club that we were able to get a victory for the club.

“It definitely makes life a lot easier having a victory, and sells the club a bit easier too when trying to recruit players.”

Patrick Tatt and Harry Sharlassian led from the front in the middle of the ground, ably supported by a daring backline including Jerram, Dean Kelly and Mitch Lambert, while Sharlassian kicked three goals playing as a deep forward.

In a weekend of upsets in Division One, this may be the best of the lot.