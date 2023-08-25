Excitement builds in Ellinbank

By Jonty Ralphsmith

SOUTHERN

A shock Dandenong loss at the hands of Lyndale has thrown it into a do-or-die semi final this weekend against Hampton.

After comfortably accounting for the Hammers last week, a Redlegs win would have seen them nab a top two spot and given them a double chance, given South Mornington defeated Moorabbin.

But Dandenong was jumped early, conceding five first-quarter goals to trail by 30 points at quarter-time and never seriously threatened to make up the deficit.

Lenny Van Schaik tried his best to hold the fort down back, but the teams kicked eight goals apiece thereafter in a 26-point Lyndale win.

The Redlegs opponents, Hampton, will go in full of confidence after eviscerating Doveton Eagles by 240 points, and ladder leaders South Mornington defeated Moorabbin, its second semi-final opponent this week, by 15 points.

Meanwhile, in Division 3, Endeavour Hills kept Narre South goalless in a 189 point win, led by six Sam McLean goals and big games from Liam Hasler and John Rafferty.

The Falcons will face Frankston in the second semi-final for a spot in the grand final.

DIVISION 3

Results: Endeavour Hills 27.30 192 v Narre South Saints 0.3 3, Ashwood 8.12 60 v Lyndhurst 8.12 60, Clayton 6.9 45 v Heatherton 13.14 92, Frankston Dolphins 21.11 137 v Carrum Patterson Lakes 12.7 79

Ladder (Final): Endeavour Hills 64, Frankston Dolphins 64, Carrum Patterson Lakes 44, Ashwood 38, Lyndhurst 34, Heatherton 32, Narre South Saints 12, Clayton 0.

Finals: Week 1

SATURDAY 26 AUGUST

Venue: Carrum Downs. Second Semi-Final.

Endeavour Hills (1) v Frankston Dolphins (2)

SUNDAY 27 AUGUST

Venue: Carrum Downs. First Semi-Final.

Carrum Patterson Lakes (3) v Ashwood (4)

DIVISION 4

Results: South Mornington 10.6 66 v Moorabbin 8.3 51, Dandenong 8.17 65 v Lyndale 13.13 91, Hampton 40.20 260 v Doveton Eagles 3.2 20

Ladder (Final): South Mornington 64, Moorabbin 44, Hampton 40, Dandenong 40, Lyndale 16, Doveton Eagles 12, South Yarra 0

Finals: Week 1

SATURDAY 26 AUGUST

Venue: Heatherton. Second Semi-Final.

South Mornington (1) v Moorabbin (2)

SUNDAY 27 AUGUST

Venue: Heatherton. First Semi-Final.

Hampton (3) v Dandenong (4)

ELLINBANK AND DISTRICT

The stage is set for a blockbuster opening to the Ellinbank and District finals series after all four participating teams scored impressive victories in the final round of the home-and-away season.

Ellinbank and Trafalgar will look to maintain their grip on a double chance when they collide in the qualifying final at Nyora on Saturday, before the title defence of reigning-premier Neerim South kicks off against Poowong in Sunday’s elimination final at Lang Lang.

Buln Buln will rest its aching legs for the second week running – following the bye – after finishing three games clear at the top of the table.

The best game of round 20 took place at Nyora, where the Saints held off a fast-finishing Catani by six points.

This was a shootout of the highest order, with Nyora’s Nick Anderson and Catani’s Tom Keily kicking seven goals each in a highlight finish to a respectable season for both clubs.

Nyora repeated its six-win season from last year, while Catani won four games after managing just one success in 2022.

Coach Luke Young has made the Blues a far more competitive unit, lifting a percentage of 28 last year to 71 this season.

In other games, Shaun Phelan claimed the league goal-kicking award after kicking five goals in Ellinbank’s 89-point victory over Lang Lang.

Phelan finished with 58 goals, five clear of Luke Kinder who kicked two goals in Neerim South’s 62-point win over Yarragon.

Matt Swenson slotted three in Trafalgar’s 53-point success over Longwarry, while Poowong will head into finals after a 42-point victory over Nilma-Darnum.

Steve McInnes and Rory Pattison snagged two each for the Magpies.

Results R20: Ellinbank 13.18.96 def Lang Lang 1.1.7, Neerim South 10.19.79 def Yarragon 2.5.17, Poowong 8.17.65 def Nilma Darnum 3.5.23, Longwarry 6.5.41 def by Trafalgar 13.16.94, Nyora 14.6.90 def Catani 13.6.84. Bye: Buln Buln.

Ladder (Final): Buln Buln 68, Ellinbank 56, Trafalgar 56, Neerim South 54, Poowong 40, Lang Lang 36, Nyora 24, Longwarry 24, Yarragon 22, Catani 16, Nilma-Darnum 0.

EDFL Finals: Week 1

SATURDAY 26 AUGUST

Venue: Nyora. Qualifying Final.

ELLINBANK (2) v Trafalgar (3).

SUNDAY 27 AUGUST

Venue: Lang Lang. Elimination Final.

NEERIM SOUTH (4) v Poowong (5).