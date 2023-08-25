Doves back in finals

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton will go in as underdogs in its clash with Murrumbeena in Saturday’s Southern Division 2 qualifying final at Mordialloc.

The Doves lost their two ‘in-season’ games to ‘Beena, the first at their quasi home venue of Narre North by 14 points, and the second off the back of a big winning streak.

The recent game was concerning, given the Doves didn’t look like scoring for most of the game and could put only two goals on the board.

But the Doves were coming off a crunch game against East Brighton the previous week, consigning the Vampires to their only loss of the season.

This time, they have an easy win over Black Rock behind them, where they could manage their list and ease into finals.

None of Will Smith, Jake Basa, Michael Henry, Dylan Chapman, Luke Daidone, Michael Laszczyk, Aaron Johns or Ash Brown played, so will be raring to go in the first final.

Doveton will look to use the space of Ben Kavanagh Reserve and expose Murrumbeena on the spread, while they also possess some inside ball winners who put their head over the footy.

If anything, the Doves lack some speed in the midfield, but Basa’s return will help, and Michael Cardamone has forecast there could be some others who run through there, Ricky Johnson and Deekon Stapleton having done it at different stages this season.

But finals are all about pressure and that’s where the tough boys, Doveton have in spades, will thrive.

The defence, spearheaded by Jack Muirhead, has looked organised under the watchful eye of Matt Stapleton, who is one of a suite of players the Doves have who will seize the big moments.

Both squads are well versed in finals, having made September last year, with Doveton looking to go one kick better than last year’s agonising grand final defeat.

If Doveton wins, it would play East Brighton for a spot in the grand final, while a loss could set up an old-school fight against Hampton Park in a do-or-die clash.

Murrumbeena, meanwhile, lost last year’s Division 3 grand final by a point, and, outside of the two games against East Brighton has had just one loss this season.

Doves to watch:

Dylan Chapman: The definition of a difference-maker. Doveton had a slow start to the season, then Chapman came in and put it on a platter for the midfield and they started winning. It’s a matter of ‘by how much’ he wins the ruck battle, and his big marks around the ground will be pivotal. How he performs will shape the game more than any of the other 43 players on the field. As the old sayings go: you don’t lose height, and class is permanent.

Cam Williamson: In an undersized forward line, he’s generally the deepest forward and most bankable avenue to goal. Plays above his size and remains relevant when the ball hits the deck.

Shannon Henwood: The skipper epitomises what it is to be a Dove. He’s fearless in his intent and puts his body on the line. The scrap and fight that is customary in finals is what his game is all about. Would be no surprise to see him convert a skipper’s goal from a stoppage inside 50.

Jake Basa: Will be an intriguing watch. Hasn’t played since 15 July so it’s a big ask for him to slot straight in and impact, but will significantly bolster the midfield if he returns. Is one of the better players in the competition and complements Aaron Johns, Henwood, Harley Primrose and co well.

Michael Henry: There’s a proverbial for veterans that as you age, work smarter, not harder, to continue to impact a campaign. The Doves have been cautious in managing him to have a say in finals, and he has a high footy IQ so expect him to put himself in the right spots and deliver when his team needs him to off half-forward.