Sketcher salutes with league medal

By Marcus Uhe

Jackson Sketcher has written another chapter in his remarkable sporting career by winning the 2023 Sir Gilbert Chandler Medal as the Eastern Football Netball League’s Premier Division Best and Fairest player.

Sketcher polled 30 votes from his 18 matches this season to finish four clear of East Ringwood’s James Belo on 26 votes and eight ahead of Brayden Kilpatrick of South Croydon on 22.

He begun the year with an extraordinary 49-disposal performance in round one, where he won 16 clearances, 17 contested possessions and kicked four goals to reel-in a 29-point three-quarter-time deficit in a grand final rematch against Rowville.

It was a game that Bulls’ coach Steve Hughes described as “one of the best performances he’s seen in local footy.”

Shouldering extra responsibility in the Noble Park engine room in the absence of close mate Kyle Martin, the Bulls’ captain averaged 28 disposals in an extraordinary display of consistency that saw him go one-better than last year’s second-place finish in the medal count.

Hughes said he was proud to see him recognised for the year he had, and wasn’t surprised with the final result.

“A couple of people asked me post-season whether I thought he was a chance and I said that I thought he’d win it,” Hughes said.

“You don’t see every other player, and there’s some high-quality players running around in our competition, but you can only judge it based on the way he plays each week.

“Do the maths on it; he wears flashy boots, he takes a lot of grass when he gets the ball, he’s eye-catching, he doesn’t get into arguments with umpires and he wins high-possessions.

“As most people know he’s been a bit of a bridesmaid to Kyle over the journey.

“I think it’s testament to how much effort he put in this year to help carry the team in Kyle’s absence.”

His remarkable consistency comes down to his diligence away from the field, with Hughes ranking him as one of the most professional at the club with a hunger to learn.

Stepping into the role of captain for the first time in his senior football journey, his commitment to recovery and body maintenance set the standard for the rest of the Bulls’ locker room.

“He’s incredibly professional, probably the most professional player in the club with managing his body,” Hughes said.

“He’s in the ice bath before anyone else, he’s in the pool before anyone else, does additional recovery sessions during preseason.

“He’s an animal, and he has to balance that as a high-quality local cricketer as well.

“I’m over the moon for him and his family.

“It’s really exciting, great recognition and over and above everything else, he had a fantastic season.

“He’s a highly influential figure in most games.”

Hughes also confirmed that Martin will make a welcome return to the Bulls’ midfield next year, re-joining his great mate in the middle of Pat Wright Senior Oval.

“He’s been terrific standing beside me all year but I’d much prefer him out there on the ground,” Hughes explained.

Sir Gilbert Chandler Medal Top Five: Jackson Sketcher (Noble Park) 30, James Belo (East Ringwood) 26, Brayden Kilpatrick (South Croydon) 22, Anthony Brolic (Rowville) 18, Michael Griechen (Norwood) 18.