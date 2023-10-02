Coaching group to inspire Demons

Casey Demons Netball has unveiled its Victorian Netball League (VNL) Championship Coach who it hopes will lead the club to success in 2024.

With a mix of experience and fresh talent, the Demons are poised for an exciting season ahead!

Steve Murray, the Championship Coach, will lead the way with his experience, team cohesion, and camaraderie, building on the second half of 2023 and fostering the unity of the group, and confident the team will reach new levels of success.

Travis Pretty, a rising star in the coaching world, will spearhead the 23 and Under group.

His dedication to nurturing young talent and developing future champions aligns perfectly with the vision of the Casey Demons.

Meagan Dell and Donna Marsh return as Assistant Coaches, bringing their invaluable experience and knowledge to the coaching staff.

Their commitment to player development and strategy will be instrumental to the Demons’ success.

Erin Bell, former Australian Diamond, rejoins the coaching team to refine the skills and techniques of the players.

Bell led Narre Warren to A Grade premiership success on the weekend and her expertise will be pivotal in sharpening our competitive edge.

Michelle Mashado will play a key role in nurturing the pathway athletes and supporting their transition to the VNL.

Her dedication to player development will ensure a bright future for the rising stars of the club.

The athletes will also receive top-notch support from Strength and Conditioning Coaches Rachel Brewster and Ana Anastopolous.

Their commitment to player fitness and performance will be instrumental in keeping the team in peak condition.

Putting the wellbeing of athletes first, Harry Bell returns as Athlete and Wellbeing Manager.

His dedication to their physical and mental health ensures that players are not only competitive but also thriving both on and off the field.

The club is confident that this remarkable coaching team will elevate Casey Demons Netball to new heights in 2024.

With their combined expertise and dedication, the Demons look forward to a season filled with thrilling victories and memorable moments.

Casey Demons Trials will be taking place throughout early October.

Interested athletes must register by Friday 29th September.