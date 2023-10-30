Snipers sneak home in thrilling final week

By Marcus Uhe

Eleven weeks of precision, accuracy and meticulous athleticism has shaped the South West Gippsland Dart League top five that will begin the next quest for a coveted premiership this week in the finals series.

The final week of the competition saw Just Social return to its winning ways to secure top spot on percentage from a plucky Snipers outfit snapping at their heels.

Just Social comfortably took care of business against Mud Rats, 12-3, and secure safe passage to the second week of the finals, while Snipers just snuck home against Gembrook 8-7 to ensure a second-placed finish.

Much of the attention was drawn to a head-to-head battle in the Snipers-Gembrook contest between Tim and Doug.

Tim from Snipers threw six tons to secure the ton-throwing title but Doug kept the pressure on with his third 180 of the Summer season.

Gembrook’s loss put it in a nervous position, with the Rebels closing fast, but early season thrashings against Hoodies and 26ers ensured its percentage was strong enough to hold the Rebels at bay, despite a 14-1 victory over Hoodies.

Warriors secured third place, on the back of a seven-ton performance from Liam, with a 10-5 defeat of 26ers, with Paky One in limbo with its bye, stuck in fourth place and unable to grasp the double chance.

Bullseyes, meanwhile, got the better of Fore in just its second win of the campaign, while consigning Fore to a winless season in the process.

In the top division, the winner of Snipers v Warriors will face Just Social in the second week of finals, while the loser gets a reprieve in the form of a battle with the winner of the elimination contest between Paky One and Gembrook.

Likewise in the bottom half of the table, Rebels will put their feet up and prepare for the winner of 26ers’ tussle with Mud Rats, with Bullseyes and Hoodies to face off in the sudden-death match-up.

All finals will be played at the Nar Nar Goon Hotel.

Results R11: Warriors 10 v 26ers 5, Snipers 8 v Gembrook 7, Rebels 14 v Hoodies 1, Bullseyes 9 v Fore 6, Just Social 12 v Mud Rats 3.

Ladder: Just Social 36, Snipers 36, Warriors 32, Paky One 28, Gembrook 20, Rebels 20, 26ers 16, Mud Rats 16, Bullseyes 12, Hoodies 4, Fore 0.

Finals week one: Top division (1-5) Snipers (2) v Warriors (3), Paky One (4) v Gembrook (5). Just Social (10 – Bye.

Finals week one – Don Brown Memorial Shield (6-10): 26ers (7) v Mud Rats (8), Bullseyes (9) v Hoodies (10). Rebels (6) – Bye.