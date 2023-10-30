SOUTH EAST BUSINESS AWARDS: Singled out for praise

Award: Emerging Business Award

Steppin’ Out

Awards Sponsor: Founders

Nurturing connections has always been the goal for Steppin’ Out, giving more mature single people a place to build new relationships as friends or something more.

The company has won the Emerging Business Award as a recognition of its perseverance through the pandemic, its strong business vision, a prominent presence online and in-person and a dramatic change for the better throughout its business journey.

With its key goal being socialisation, the organisation looks to foster a genuine connection between people, one that it believes has been lost in the trials and tribulations of online platforms.

For those who don’t know what to do on a Saturday night, Steppin’ Out gives those interested a chance to expand their circle.

Founder Kathy Edwards began the process as a single mum of two and was inspired by the lack of socialising circles for people her age.

Having worked in the events sector for 15 years, Ms Edwards was in the perfect position to provide those in a similar situation to her with avenues to mingle.

“The venue is booked, the guest list written and participants are all VIPs. All they have to do is turn up, look fabulous and enjoy a fun night out.”

With music, drinks and food all combined, Steppin’ Out holds events in bars, venues, river boats that wade through the Yarra or even a three-night cruise early next year that caters to every person’s holiday needs.

For singles 40 and over, tickets are still available for a wide range of events coming up this year, with the Vivid Cover Band performing in Rocks Country Club, a house party featuring Lionel Loves Vinyl and a tropical rooftop party at The Carlton.