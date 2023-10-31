Local subbies sides beaten

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Back-to-back centuries to Sahan Perera was not enough to steer Noble Park to victory against Elsternwick in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA).

Chasing 309 to win at Moodemere Oval, Perera finished unbeaten on 121 after coming in at number four, but the Parkers ultimately fell 41 runs short.

Coming in during the 23rd over with little scoreboard pressure applied to the visitors yet, Perera was quick to find his groove, hitting two early boundaries and showing endeavour to turn the strike over.

He formed a reasonable partnership with number five Nilochana Perera (38 off 72) but no-one was able to get going after his downfall, nor was anyone able to stick around with Perera who was looking after proceedings at his end.

Elsternwick opening bowler Oliver Birts was lionhearted , nabbing seven wickets to make a mess of the Noble Park lower order after the hosts’ promising start.

Noble Park had no relief from his searing pressure as he bowled 31.4 of the 74.4 overs bowled.

The Parkers now sit 1-1 after two games with their one-dayer this weekend against the winless Moorabbin one they’ll look to wrap up.

Meanwhile, Endeavour Hills was comfortably beaten by Bayswater.

After setting 162, Bayswater’s strong second-wicket partnership helped it to 4/220 with only Madurawalage Jayasundera threatening with two wickets off his 19 overs.

The visitors were sent back in but able to comfortably hold off the threat of an outright as both Zac Perryman and Lachlan De Zilwa absorbed…Endeavour Hills finishing the day on 4/109.

Endeavour Hills will be hunting its first win against top-placed Caulfield this weekend.