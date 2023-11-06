Buckley on the board

By Marcus Uhe

Buckley Ridges registered its first win of the DDCA Women’s T20 competition, cruising to a 10-wicket win over Dandenong West/Tooradin.

Aimee Mellford played a lone hand for the combined side with 23, while the next highest contribution came from Martha Langham with 12.

Buckley Ridges completed the chase without the loss of a wicket within seven overs.

A 104-run partnership between Linda Machin and Sajani Wijekoon helped Noble Park/Monash University remain unbeaten,

The two came together at 2/47 when Devna Kashyap was run out for 16 and remained unbeaten after 20 overs when the innings came to a close, having pushed the score to 151 against Parkmore/Bonbeach.

Machin played the dominant role in the combination with 78 from 56 where Wijekoon was the foil, hitting 32 from 28.

In reply, a pair of run outs in the middle of the chase scuppered momentum for the Sharks, who reached 3/125.

Robyn Dennington and Abby Broomhall were both caught short of their ground in consecutive overs as the Sharks fell 26 runs short in a high-scoring contest.

At Alex Nelson Reserve, Springvale South showed no respite against Parkfield, smashing 198 from its 20 overs.

Mia Gouws and Teagan Parker added 112 to open the innings before Gouws departed for 51.

A wasteful 23 wides hurt the Bandits, who only reached 54 in reply.