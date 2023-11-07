Young leader takes the show helm

By Sahar Foladi

The youngest-ever female president of the famous Dandenong Show expects a greater turn-out in its second year post Covid.

Steeped in the show’s 151-year history, Kate Reedy is the fifth generation of her family elected as president of the Dandenong Agricultural and Pastoral Society.

“My great grandfather, great-uncle, aunty and I have all been president of the Dandenong Show.”

Her great-uncle, John Follett preceded her as the president of the society in its 150th year in 2022.

Her great grandfather, Alfred was the centenary president of the society and now 50 years later, Ms Reedy is the fifth and youngest female president of the society.

“I have the full support of the entire committee and everyone wants me to do my best,” Ms Reedy said.

“With their help, the show will be a great success and anyone who wants to come down will have a fantastic day.”

She grew up on a farming property in Cranbourne South with everything from horses and cattle to sheep, and much more.

“I was always busy doing something whether riding a horse or taking care of the chickens. As a kid I was never bored.

“Growing up on the farm was calm, unlike today where you’re always on the go.”

In her 32 years, she has only missed the show once and has witnessed the diversity of the show expand.

“Back in the day they used to have parking management on horses to help park cars.

“Back when I first started going it was heavily focused on showing of the horse, cattle and sheep whereas it’s very much diversified now that there’s live and roaming entertainment.”

The upcoming Dandenong Show on 11 November will see some new attractions including motorbikes and rabbits performances and the return of show jumping.

“We haven’t had the show jumping for over 10 years and we finally have it back this year,” Ms Reedy said.

With the entry fee waived for 14-year-olds and below, the society is focused on generating participation from the younger generations.

“We know in the current economic times not everyone can afford to go to the big Melbourne Show so at least the community can enjoy the Dandenong Show.

“Not everyone has horses or sheep so it’s great for them to be able to come, see and interact,” Ms Reedy said.

“Our cattle, exhibition, arts and crafts section have junior classes to encourage young generations’ involvement and we’re open to community groups.

“Hopefully they enjoy it so much that they stick around and join the committee.”

Since Covid, the committee is pushing for junior classes more than ever.

“Last year was our first show after Covid so it may have taken the community some time to get back after the rough years but I think this year it will be much supported.”

As a first, pony rides will also be available on the day as well as a petting farm, as the show brings agriculture and farming to City of Greater Dandenong residents and beyond.