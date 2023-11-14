Dandy smashed

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Dandenong women’s team was thoroughly outclassed in a 10-wicket routing at the hands of Melbourne at Shepley Oval on Sunday.

The Panthers were never able to recover after the loss of 4/18 inside eight overs, with youngster Nilakshi Perera and skipper Sophie Strickland (20 each) the only batters to pass five.

Both, however, were dismissed just as they started to look comfortable at the crease, with the five Melbourne bowlers taking two wickets apiece to bowl the hosts out for 71.

Melbourne opener Amy Yates put an exclamation mark on the victory with a six to win the game, her team reaching the target in just 9.4 overs.

It’s the second consecutive defeat for Dandy, which next takes on Essendon at Maribyrnong Park; winless in the one-day format this season.