New logo, colours unveiled for Southern League club

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Westerners are officially back.

The Southern League Division 4 club officially rebranded itself as Dandenong West Football Netball Club on 23 November after forecasting the change during the 2023 winter season.

The new logo was also launched to accompany the name change, with the crest acknowledging the year that the club was established, 1963, to honour the history of the club.

“The next step for our club is getting history and identity back so it’s the final piece of the puzzle,” vice-president Justin Smith said.

“The colours, having the DW back and having the year that we were founded were the things that were really important.

“We wanted something new and modern, rather than backdated, so we’re really happy with how it came out and are really looking forward to seeing it come out in the wash next year.”

The club is also expecting to field its inaugural under-19s side in 2024.

“We’re just trying to spread the word to people that we have an opportunity for kids to progress through senior footy that may not be EFNL or South East standard,” Smith said.

“We saw through Riley Lawrence, for example, last year that kids at that age can play competitive senior footy.

“That opportunity exists at our club whereas it may not exist at other clubs.”

While the preference is to field a standalone team with a coach likely to be imminently announced, Dandenong West is open to merging with nearby clubs to form a side if necessary.

“It’s all about getting kids that age playing footy in our league for the development of the Southern League,” Smith said.

In 2023, Dandenong West’s senior team took great strides under coach Mick Lawrence, reaching its first finals series since 2013, and beating a host of contending sides late in the home and away season.

The reserves, meanwhile, reached the 2023 grand final.

Younger players stepped up last season, with the list regeneration continuing as former Heathmont utility Greg Hodges and Traie Garnett already signed ahead of 2024.