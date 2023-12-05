Hawks chart course for flag defence

By Marcus Uhe

Rowville will launch its premiership defence in round one of the Eastern Football Netball League’s Premier Division on Saturday 13 April at home against Berwick.

The league released the fixtures for all five senior men’s football divisions on Thursday 30 November.

Premier Division, one, two and three will all feature 18 home and away rounds with 10 teams, each side facing one-another twice in a home and away fixture.

Premier Division will be the last to begin, with divisions one to four all kicking off on the previous weekend of Saturday 6 April.

The Hawks will reignite its rivalry with Vermont in a grand final replay on Saturday 27 April in round three at Vermont, where the Eagles comprehensively got the chocolates on a dirty day for Rowville during the 2023 campaign that would come to be their last loss of the season.

The second replay will take place in round 12 at Rowville’s Seebeck Oval.

Noble Park maintains its marquee standalone clash with Balwyn on the King’s Birthday long weekend of Saturday 8 June, this year hosting the Tigers at Pat Wright Senior Oval, the beginning of a tough three-week stretch for the Bulls that includes a trip to Rowville and welcoming Doncaster East to the Bullring.

Other games of note include Berwick v Noble Park (round three and 12), Berwick v Rowville (round 10) and Noble Park v Rowville (round 18).