National honours await Springy netballer

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Springvale Districts netballer Lily Cooper represented Victoria at the Under-16s Indoor Netball National Championships, run from Friday 24 November until Sunday 3 December.

Cooper’s efforts at the championships, where she captained Victoria, earned her selection in the 17-Under Mixed Australian team, which will play in New Zealand on 20-27 July next year.

A ring defender who stands out with her competitiveness and cleanliness, she was part of a Victorian defence which was at times under pressure, winning only two games.

Each team played 10 games of traditional netball, with matches reduced to eight minutes per quarter to allow sides to back up and play multiple games per day.

The teams also took part in six-a-side netball, a faster-paced game which puts a currency on reading the game early.

“It was good,” Cooper said.

“I think I did well.

“It was very challenging, after I shook the nerves out after my first game, it is really fun to just challenge yourself and it’s a completely new environment and with your friends.

“I was captain so I was focussed on making sure that everyone was uplifted and no one was dropping their heads, so positivity on the court was what helped me keep performing.”

Cooper was shocked to learn at the presentation night that she had been selected in the Australian team.

“I was not expecting it all,” she said.

“I didn’t even hear my name because they were still cheering for (someone else) and then I saw my name on the screen and was so shocked.

“And I walked up and was so excited.”

National selection is the climax of what has already been a well-acclaimed junior career.

She has represented Springvale and District Netball Association three times and has represented elite netball club Peninsula Waves four times in three separate age groups.

The teenager has also played for the Bayside representative netball club in the Open Premier League and under-17s and was part of Dandenong Valley last year at the state titles.

Cooper moved across to Springvale Districts Netball Club before the 2023 season.

The daughter of Demons club great Tony, Lily has grown up around Newcomen Road but the club does not have junior netball teams, so she previously played for Dingley.

Districts Netball president Deb Thompson has been impressed with the teenager’s seamless transition into senior netball.

“She absolutely dominated,” Thompson said.

“She is the cleanest player I have ever seen; I think she has less contact and obstruction calls than any single player statistically in our squad, and having the ability to stay in play as a defender is huge for your team.

“Being able to swing into the mid court means she can get involved on attack.

“Not only does she (create turnovers), she doesn’t make many mistakes either.

“I’ve had umpires and opposition coaches and players approach me in a positive manner about Lily.”

More suited to the role of wing defence, given her size and skillset, she was thrown a series of difficult assignments as a ring defender and selflessly rose to the challenges.

She is clearly the youngest player in Springy Districts’ high performance A-B training squad.

“Her maturity is unmatched, she is clean and clinical and disciplined,” Thompson said.

“To come in as a 15-year-old and play with players old enough to be your Mum, and fit in both on court and off, and to develop the friendships off the court that she has, and to be spoken about the way that she is, is a credit to her.

“I have three daughters at home who play netball and to have Lily Cooper as a role model for them as a player and person is genuinely an honour, and to have someone like Lily representing netball excites me.”

Having learned the trade this season from coach Lesina Hunt, a fellow defender and former interleague representative, Cooper has enjoyed her first season with the club.

“I learned how to communicate better, and not worry about my own player, but focus on what’s going on on the court and instead of focusing on the player, focus more on the ball and trying to pick off that ball,” Cooper said.

“I want to enjoy it and try to improve as much as I can.”