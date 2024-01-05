Confident sides face off

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Parkfield’s clash with Cranbourne shapes as the match to keep an eye on as Turf 2 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association resumes on Saturday.

Both teams sit on 30 points, with an opportunity beckoning for one to clear itself somewhat from the logjam that sits behind ladder-leaders Dandenong West.

Cranbourne’s most recent performance, a 106-run victory over Parkmore was as positive for its conviction as for the spread of contributors.

The Eagles tweaked the batting order and it produced wonders, with several players spending valuable time in the middle, while Harsaroup Singh, who scored 67 in the last match between the sides, is always dangerous, alongside Sajana De Silva.

Cranbourne’s ability restrict teams to low scores has been a feature of the first half of the season as the batters have found their feet, with Clint Ayres having excellent flexibility at his disposal.

Parkfield, too, will enter with momentum, having won its last two matches – the only two that have yielded results since the early season loss to Cranbourne.

The stop-start nature of the season caused by rain has affected rhythm and predictability of results and form so far, but one player in excellent touch is skipper Stephen Cannon.

The seamer has gone at an economy rate of just 2.13 across his 94 overs so far this season, getting just six wickets himself but building pressure and seeing countless wickets taken at the other end.

Leggie Nick Jeffrey has arguably been the standout spinner of the competition, while, after a series of solid contributions, opener Dishan Malalasekera looks ready for a big score, with that trio heading a stable lineup.

Elsewhere, top-placed Dandy West takes on the winless Keysborough at home, Parkmore desperately needs to kickstart its spluttering season against HSD and Lyndale host Narre Warren.

Tips: DANDENONG WEST v Keysborough, PARKFIELD v Cranbourne, Parkmore v HSD, LYNDALE v Narre Warren.