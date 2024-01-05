Lynbrook hoping to continue proving doubters wrong

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Lynbrook’s season-on-season progress has impressed Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 observers.

But just how much improvement there has been from the start of the season to the midpoint will be revealed on Saturday.

So too will the level of confidence that the side is playing with.

Facing Coomoora has long been seen as a litmus test for teams trying to determine where they sit in the pecking order of the competition.

After a rousing start to the season, Lynbrook allowed the Roos to put 8/352 on against them, the biggest score conceded this season in Turf 3 by a margin.

But they’ve since unearthed some quality spin and pace bowling depth, with that flexibility crucial to preventing a repeat of that performance.

The exact quality of some of those options will be put to the test on Saturday if Jay Walia chooses to turn to some different options with the ball.

While Lynbrook’s bowlers will be trying to avenge that anomaly while high on confidence, Coomoora’s top order will be searching for form.

The fate of emerging teen Tajbir Powar will be an intriguing watch in Lynbrook’s innings, the opener having caught several eyes this season, his best return being a 92 in the first fixture between the teams as he continues to prove he’s above the level.

While their experience and longstanding reputation induces a scare factor into the Roos’ opponents, a loss will likely displace them from the top four.

A win for Lynbrook will keep it on pace with the top two.

Elsewhere, Berwick Springs will be looking to go back-to-back against Silverton, Doveton North hosts Hampton Park and Doveton has Fountain Gate.

TIPS: LYNBROOK v Coomoora, BERWICK SPRINGS v Silverton, DOVETON NORTH v Hampton Park, Doveton v FOUNTAIN GATE