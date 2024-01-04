Turf 1 returns with a bang

By Marcus Uhe

A pair of blockbusters will open the resumption of the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 1 competition this weekend, with four likely finals aspirants squaring-off in two one-day matches.

Springvale South and Hallam Kalora Park return to the stage in which they performed arguably the match of the 2022/23 season in the preliminary final.

On a bright sunny day at Alex Nelson Reserve, a low-scoring fight for survival gripped spectators as Springvale South crawled its way to chasing the Hawks’ total of 161, despite losing 4/7 in a chaotic few overs midway through the chase.

Springvale South won its second consecutive premiership the next week, and haven’t looked back since, yet to taste defeat in the new season after eight weeks.

They’re the benchmark, the standard setter, and the team that everyone’s still chasing.

In their earlier clash this season, the Bloods played arguably their most complete performance, keeping Hallam Kalora Park to 179 in response to a first day total of 9/269.

Ryan Quirk, Jordan Mackenzie and Jordan Wyatt made the bulk of the runs, before Jarryd Straker’s 5/47 made a meal of the Hawks’ middle order.

Hawks skipper Jordan Hammond said he’s looking forward to tackling the competition’s powerhouse, having rediscovered some winning form against Berwick in the final contest before the Christmas break.

“They’re the pinnacle, so that will be a good test for us to see where we’re at,” Hammond said.

“They did the basics much better than us (last time); we dropped five or six catches, we lost wickets in clumps when we batted.

“Mahela (Udawatte) made 100 and (the team) made 180. There’s definitely a lot of improvement there, 10 of us made 80 between us.”

How the Hawks counter Straker will be critical, whose ability build dot-ball pressure in limited overs cricket is as valuable a skill as a Wyatt lofted straight drive.

Hawks batters Hammond and Leigh Booth, who shoulder plenty of responsibility in the batting line-up, combined for just 14 runs in the clash earlier this season, a rare double failure that was detrimental to the remainder of the batting card.

Wyatt, meanwhile, smacked four sixes and five fours in a hard-hitting 71, a knock he could easily replicate in the shortest format.

There’s no fear in the Hawks’ line-up, despite not tasting success against the Bloods since their premiership winning campaign of 2020/21, a losing streak spanning six matches.

“100 per cent they’re beatable,” Hammond said.

“They’re a good side but if we play our best cricket, we definitely can beat them.”

The other marquee match sees Buckley Ridges head to North Dandenong to tackle the Maroons.

North Dandenong entered the Christmas break as one of the competition’s form sides, with hard-fought wins in its last two matches.

The shortest format appears to suit the big-hitting Maroons, with players like Muhammad Khan and Imran Laghmani’s stroke-making coming to the fore.

In Jawid Khan, too, the competition’s leading run-scorer, there’s a steady base at the top of the order to build an innings around.

Buckley Ridges, however, has made two grand finals playing white-ball cricket, and have been a bogey side of the Maroons’ in recent years, having won the last 14 matches between the two, streak dating back to the 2014/15 season.

Roshene Silva announced his arrival in the competition in the season’s earlier contest with 129 at Park Oval, and North Dandenong will need to ensure he does not get off the chain again.

Narre South‘s need for a win is reaching desperation status, having not saluted since round two when they thrashed St Mary’s at home.

They head to Beaconsfield to face Mark Cooper’s Tigers, who will be eager to consolidate their position in the league’s top half.

St Mary’s will be hoping a new year can bring new fortunes, but a trip to Berwick to face the Bears will be a tough way to resume their campaign.

TIPS: SPRINGVALE SOUTH v Hallam Kalora Park, BUCKLEY RIDGES v North Dandenong, Beaconsfield v NARRE SOUTH, BERWICK v St Mary’s.