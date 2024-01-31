Pirates score rare reverse outright

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Parkmore has rocketed into finals contention with a surprise reverse outright over Dandenong West, while Parkfield secured a tight win over Lyndale to headline Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 2 action.

The round was dominated by ball, with no team able to pass 200 in tricky conditions on day one, and the teams batting second not making them pay, with Cranbourne and HSD also scoring wins.

REVERSE OUTRIGHT

Parkmore did not allow rue to infect the second day of its match against Dandenong West after letting a golden opportunity for first innings points slip.

The Pirates bowled Dandenong West out for 104 before being skittled for 79.

On day two, the script was more enchanting for the visitors, with the bowlers able to repeat the dose and bowl out the Bulls for 106, setting 132 for a reverse outright.

The hosts went in with an altered batting order, having failed to fire outside of Shaun Weir and Anthony Brannan this season, but was undone by Avisha Wilwalaarachchi, Niranjen Kumar and Ammar Bajwa, who backed up his five wickets in the first innings.

Then, it was the Amal Athulathmudali show.

The skipper clattered eight maximums in an unbeaten knock of 98 off 71 balls to guide his team to an eight-wicket win after he was dismissed in controversial circumstances in the first innings.

PARKFIELD COME UP CLUTCH

It was the necessary captaincy move that could have cost his team the game – but ultimately the one which saw Parkfield to victory.

With Lyndale within 30 runs of victory, and the spinners – introduced to change the momentum – controlling the run rate but not threatening to take wickets, Steve Cannon turned to the lively Hansika Kodikara.

The short boundaries of Barry Powell Reserve put the onus on Kodikara’s accuracy: put it in the channel or risk the strong-hitting number 10 Niviyananthan Mahendrakumar finishing the job for Lyndale.

Arriving at the crease at 8/93, Mahendrakumar looked comfortable from the get-go, clearing his front leg and swinging through the line to smoke six boundaries early in his innings off the quick bowlers.

With his skipper Ben Montgomery occupying the crease at the other end, the momentum had shifted firmly towards the Dales in a 20-minute period, resulting in Parkfield turning to reliable spinners Dishan Malalasekera and Nick Jeffrey for the first time to quell the scoring.

While they kept it tight in a 10-over bowling partnership, which cost just 25 runs, neither threatened to take wickets, and with run-rate not an issue, Cannon had to pull the trigger.

Having been uber-consistent until the last over of his first spell, Kodikara delivered, his second ball getting through Mahendrakumar (46) with searing pace and dip, before he trapped Rohan Dixit four overs later to see his team to a 20-run victory.

Earlier, Kodikara and Sanjay Kahawatte were intimidating upfront, reducing Lyndale to 3/1 to put their team on the front foot for most of the second day.

Himish Galhenage Don, played an intimidating cameo of 38 from number six before his defences were beaten to continue a middling summer with the bat for him.

The result is a statement of Parkfield’s proficiency in the two-day game, having gritted out 173 last week, while it is a dagger for Lyndale’s finals hopes given a difficult run home.

EAGLES NAB IMPORTANT WIN

Cranbourne outclassed Narre Warren on day two of its clash at Sweeney Reserve.

Arriving with Narre sitting at 3/44, needing 176 to win, Marty Kelly and Tim Fathers found their line and length straight away.

The pair didn’t take long to make inroads and were tireless, with the fielding also strong for an Eagles outfit which put an emphasis on that following the loss to Parkfield.

PATTO PERFECTION

Heinz Southern Districts heart-and-soul pace bowler Ryan Patterson has been a significant contributor for his side this season, but often has been the unrewarded bowler in a partnership.

Entering the round 11 match against Keysborough, having managed only 3.2 overs before being removed from the attack against Narre Warren for bowling no-balls, Patterson made amends at Rowley Allen Reserve.

He took four first-innings wickets, including the crucial scalp of Christo Otto to allow his team to pursue an outright.

Patterson again got Otto in the second innings but the Knights were able to keep the visiting bowling attack at bay, to keep HSD to just the first innings points.

The five wickets lifts Patterson to top five in the competition’s wickets tally, eight behind leader Nuwan Kulasekara, and he has also made some handy lower-order runs.

Results: Keysborough 108 and 4/53 defeated by HSD, Narre Warren 107 defeated by Cranbourne 175, Dandenong West 104 and 106 defeated by Parkmore 79 and 3/135, Lyndale 153 defeated by Parkfield 173

Ladder: Dandenong West 52, HSD 45, Parkfield 45, Parkmore 32, Cranbourne 30, Lyndale 30, Narre Warren 21, Keysborough 15

Fixture: Parkfield v Narre Warren, HSD v Dandenong West, Cranbourne v Lyndale, Parkmore v Keysborough