Local Diwell helps Panthers to second win of the season

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A 44-run 10th wicket partnership between Emma Gallagher and Acacia Sutton has helped Dandenong get the better of Plenty Valley.

After a procession of starts throughout the batting lineup, Saturday’s match at Yarrambat looked to follow a similar narrative to several previous rounds: no batter able to capitalise on their opportunity.

Indicative of their struggles, Vanachi Pathania’s 20 was the top-score of those in the top nine, despite five players facing at least 29 balls.

But Gallagher and Sutton both put a high price on their wicket and played positive cricket, scoring 27 and an unbeaten 22 respectively to give the bowling lineup something to bowl at.

Cardinia local Brooklyn Diwell got her spell off to a perfect start, taking a wicket with her first ball, and two more across her next three overs which put Dandenong in the driver’s seat at 3/32.

Plenty Valley was able to stabilise for only a brief period before the Panthers ripped apart the middle-order, Emma Gallagher leading a tear of 5/7.

The hosts’ tailenders were unable to match the exploits of their opponents, ultimately bowled out for 93, giving Dandenong its second win of the season.

The Panthers will have a tougher task this week, coming up against second-placed Carlton.