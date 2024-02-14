Gators sneak home in tense affair

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Chanaka ‘Ted’ Sampath’s five wickets and the dependability of Rodni Kumara have guided Fountain Gate to a 16-run win over Berwick Springs.

Titans skipper Braydon Hillman, filling in at the top for absent brother Riley, looked to anchor the chase after the early wicket of Jackson Marie on day one, but had no-one to go with him, before he was eventually dismissed for a 138-ball 38.

Sampath continued his strong season with the ball, ripping through the Titans lineup with 5/19 off 19 overs.

Lynbrook narrowly staved off the prospect of a reverse-outright against Hampton Park, getting home in the second innings by two wickets.

After declaring on 2/145, just seven runs ahead, Lynbrook was at the mercy of some big hitting from the hosts at Booth Reserve, but were able to continue breaking through consistently, bowling out the Redbacks for 167.

Needing 161 to win, Jatinder Singh smashed nine boundaries en route to 50, while captain Jay Walia and middle-order bat Amandeep Singh also contributed vital cameos in the tight win.

Coomoora, meanwhile, made a statement against Doveton North at Power Reserve, bowling the hosts out for 45 and 44.

Led by seven wickets to Malan Madusanka, the Roos bowled 70 overs, with Doveton North kept to a run rate of just 1.27 across its two innings.

Silverton had an outright win over Doveton in the other game.

Turf 3 ladder: Coomoora 56, Lynbrook 55, Fountain Gate 53, Doveton North 50, Berwick Springs 43, Silverton 40, Doveton 18, Hampton Park 9.

Turf 3 fixture: Hampton Park v Berwick Springs, Lynbrook v Fountain Gate, Doveton North v Silverton, Coomoora v Doveton.