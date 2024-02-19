Pradeep makes Maroons pay

By Marcus Uhe

North Dandenong has blown its chances of making a late run for the top four of the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 1 competition, falling short of St Mary’s’ total of 151 at Carroll Reserve on the back of a stunning performance from Saints captain-coach Susantha Pradeep.

Pradeep top-scored with the bat for his side with 59 before taking 5/37 to keep the Maroons to 141.

Pradeep played a stabilising role in the middle order after opening pair Wendyl Pires and Chameera Fernando were both removed without scoring.

Wicketkeeper Safaras Moahomad made 31 as the next-highest Saints score.

The Saints reached 151 after 69.3 overs on day one, but secured two North Dandenong wickets before the close of play to stay in the hunt.

Wookey Medal contender Jawid Khan was excellent with the ball for the Maroons, claiming 4/27 from 15 overs, including the opening pair to make the perfect start for his side.

A new opening combination for the Maroons did not bear fruit, Imran Laghmani making a duck and Ramneet Dhindsa just 11.

Khan was moved from his usual opening position to five, but could only manage two runs as part of a middle order that struggled to impact the contest.

Clayton McCartney stood tall with a captain’s innings of 56 but was left wanting for fellow contributors, Syed Mehmood the next-best scorer with 33 for the Maroons.

Deeshan Umagiliyage took 5/54 to join his captain with a five-wicket haul, his second for the season, in a win that keeps St Mary’s outside hopes of staying up in Turf 1 alive.

Should the Saints defeat Hallam Kalora Park next week and Beaconsfield fall to the Maroons, the Saints could edge Beaconsfield out of the top flight on percentage.

A win in the final week will guarantee the Tigers a spot in Turf 1, however, and they could still qualify with a loss, depending on St Mary’s fortunes.

Regardless, two wins in the last two matches is just-reward for a much-improved St Mary’s side since the Christmas break, after a disastrous first half the campaign.

Beaconsfield was thrashed by Hallam Kalora Park this weekend by 172 runs.

73 to Jordan Hammond, 70 to Ben Hillard and 65 to Ciaron Connolly helped the Hawks reach 7/289, before rolling the Tigers for 117 in 45 overs on Sunday.

Spinner Charith Keerthisinghe took 4/32 to lead the Hawks’ attack with the ball, Riley Clark top scoring with 27 in a side missing his brother, Tyler.

Keerthisinghe was on a hat-trick after removing Kevin Seth and Luke McCann in consecutive deliveries but Trishane De Silva survived the pivotal delivery.

The Tigers were made to bat again, reaching 1/35 when play was called.

Three consecutive wins make the Hawks on the competition’s form sides ahead of a likely jam-packed finals series.