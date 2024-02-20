Action stations for new emergency hub

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An overdue shared home has been proposed for Keysborough CFA brigade and Greater Dandenong SES unit.

The emergency services, both called on by hundreds impacted in last week’s fierce storms, have been long operating from unsuitable, outdated stations.

Under the plan, they would be co-located at a large vacant block next to Rowley Allan Reserve on Cheltenham Road Keysborough.

Talks are still at an early stage between the SES, CFA, State Government and the site’s owner City of Greater Dandenong – including on the question of funding the co-facility.

At last year’s election, the Government committed $500,000 towards planning a new home for Keysborough CFA.

The fire brigade is cramped inside a 60-year-old station, which can only just fit a second-hand pumper and a command vehicle.

The brigade has long lamented that the building has little room for new members, car parking, a proper kitchen or sufficient office space to serve the rapidly-growing surrounds.

Crews were also often caught in gridlock on Chapel Road, especially during school pick-up and drop-off times.

The brigade has also requested a “business hub” so CFA members can work at the station and respond to callouts faster.

Meanwhile Greater Dandenong SES is also seeking to shift from its works depot in a light-industrial area in Dandenong to a more accessible home.

Unit controller Michael Prior said the proposed site was a “much better location” and an opportunity for “state-of-the-art facilities, equipment and resources needed for an emergency response”.

“Our headquarters is in an industrial estate. We’d like to be closer to our community.

“There’s recognition that the Keysborough CFA and the SES stations are not fit for purpose. And the CFA and the SES have a joined position on a co-located facility.”

There had been “preliminary” discussions with Greater Dandenong Council about the plan. It was hoped to secure State Government funding in 2025 or 2026, Prior said.

Moordialloc MP Tim Richardson said there was “active consideration and discussion” of the idea, and that the Government was “sympathetic”.

“We acknowledge and understand the unsuitability for Keysborough CFA and Greater Dandenong SES in their current facilities and welcome the opportunity to explore their needs going forward.

“Potentially to bring together a shared facility … we’re very keen on the proposal.”

Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso, who volunteers at Greater Dandenong SES, said the 13 February storm was a “perfect example of why we desperately need the new facilities”.

“This would be up there as a priority for the municipality.

“Where the SES unit is at the moment makes it difficult for us to get out in time for jobs.

“It’s not for a lack of wanting (the project to go ahead), it’s a matter of getting the funds.”

Keysborough South councillor Rhonda Garad said State Government funding for the move should be an “absolute priority”.

“Surely emergency services and the protection of the community is a priority for this State Government.”

She described Keysborough CFA’s current lodgings as “appalling” and a “cupboard”.

“We can’t keep forcing this incredibly important organization in this building – whose people give up their time to protect our community.

“They can barely breathe. It’s not fit for purpose, entirely inappropriate.

“Even while getting the trucks in there holds up all the traffic (on Chapel Road)”.

The Cheltenham Road site was a “good location” on a main road and close to the Keysborough estates .

She said a co-facility would bring cost savings, synergies and cross-overs from the two services’ volunteers working alongside each other.

CFA Victoria didn’t respond by deadline.