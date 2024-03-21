Hobbs savours heady achievement

By Marcus Uhe

Jayson Hobbs’ decision to return to the captaincy at Buckley Ridges has been vindicated in the best possible manner, claiming his first senior premiership with a club that means so much to him.

When Ben Wright chose to step-down from the role after last summer and two grand final defeats, the question was put to Hobbs, having held the capacity before.

He took the role head-on, despite being wary, as he weathered the demands of first-time fatherhood, but the decision could hardly have had a better outcome.

Buckley Ridges president Sonny de Silva described Hobbs as an “unbelievable person” and an “exceptional man-manager”, while coach Manjula Munasinghe was delighted to see him finally break through for a senior premiership.

Hobbs beamed with pride when holding the microphone for the post-game presentation and held back tears as he reflected on the adversity and “hiccups” that sharpened and hardened his side throughout an at times turbulent season.

“We had a hiccup earlier in the year and we moved on, we spoke about it once and then we moved straight on,” he said.

“We knew that we had to hunt down some teams like we spoke about and we were fourth with three rounds to play, with the three top sides above us.

“To chase down 360 against Springvale South, and then against Berwick they were 2/200 looking like a big score and we bowled them out for 225 and won convincingly in the end, then to get Narre South in the last game and play for a top two spot and get us into a position to get that second chance, we executed again and got into that position.

“Nothing’s come easy for us and I feel like we thoroughly deserve this.”

His 13th year proved to be a lucky one, climbing the mountain and sharing the honour with his cousin, Troy Aust, who took the winning catch.

“He’s the reason I came to the cricket club, him and a few other boys,” Hobbs said of Aust.

“He’s got safe hands, he’s a tremendous keeper and I knew he was going to catch it, to be honest, and that was the end.

“We’ve lost a couple together and it hurts but to get this moment, it’s very special and something I’ll never forget.

“Did I ever think I’d be in this position? Probably not.

“I’m very proud and privileged to be a premiership captain of Buckley Ridges Cricket Club, it’s a great feeling.

“Alot of work goes on behind the scenes and it’s just a special moment, I’m very proud of our group.

“It’s fantastic for our cricket club.”