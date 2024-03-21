The Buckley Ridges premiership-winning XI

By Marcus Uhe

It takes a squad to win a premiership, but for the XI that takes the field in a successful grand final, the bonds will last for the rest of their lives.

Buckley tinkered with the top order throughout the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 1 season on the way to its premiership success, but settled on an XI in the back half of the season that carried them to glory.

We break down each Buckley Ridges player’s Turf 1 season.

JOSH HOLDEN – Six matches, 245 runs in at 40.8, one century.

Took his opportunity at the top with both hands in round 12 with 100 against Springvale South in the mammoth chase at Park Oval. The experienced left-hander played Jarryd Straker as well as anyone and formed an important combination with Jake Cronin with stands of 157, 90, and 57 in late-season wins.

JAKE CRONIN – 13 matches, 372 runs in at 28.6, three half-centuries

The mainstay at the top of the order while his partner at the other end was subject to change. Peaked late in the year with scores of 66, 47, 59, and 29, culminating in an exquisite innings of 97 in the preliminary final against Narre South. Cronin also wore the gloves early in the season before Troy Aust returned.

BEN WRIGHT – 13 matches, 447 runs in at 34.4, four half-centuries.

Stood up on the biggest stage when his team needed it the most and delayed Straker settling in the grand final while showing what was capable with the right attitude. Reached double-figures in all-but one innings and hit his stride post-Christmas break, batting in long partnerships with Roshane Silva in the middle order.

ROSHANE SILVA – 13 matches, 561 runs in, one century and six half-centuries.

Buckley’s big name recruit made an impact on and off the field and showed every bit of Test Match and first class cricket experience. Quickly became one of the most feared batters in the competition with a trusted defence and delightful stroke play honed on spinning wickets overseas. His hundred in his first competed innings for the Bucks was a showcase of what he had to offer, and he hit five fifties in his final seven innings, including a vital 73 in the preliminary against Narre South when wickets fell around him. Picked at six in the Turf 1 Team of the Year.

JAYSON HOBBS © – 13 matches, 260 runs in at 21.7, two half-centuries.

Took over the captaincy and marshalled his troops superbly in the field. Nothing was left to chance as the experienced head worked every tactical angle that he could. Made an important 46 against Narre South ate in the season and his 34 in the grand final carried significantly more weight than the scorecard may suggest, occupying nearly as much time at the crease as anyone.

TROY AUST – Nine matches, 120 runs in at 20, one half-century.

Made a late start to the campaign and struggled for batting opportunities as his return coincided with the top order hitting their stride. Claimed some crucial catches in the grand final, including crucially shaking off a drop of Jordan Wyatt by making no mistake the next ball, and hung on to the final wicket to seal the deal in the grand final.

ISHAN JAYARATHNA – 13 matches, 295 runs at 32.8, 28 wickets at 21.

Not the season the explosive all-rounder would have hoped for with the bat but he carried the mantle as the Bucks’ strike bowler with express pace. Turned the contest late in the season against Berwick with a devastating spell of reverse swing bowling, taking 4/50, and took 3/26 in a two-day contest against Narre South. Also named in the Team of the Year, at number seven.

MICHAEL DAVIES – 11 matches, 221 runs at 31, 16 wickets at 26.

The all-rounder showed he can still hit the ball as long as anyone with a series of late cameos and saved the Bucks in an incredible day at St Mary’s with an unbeaten 49 in a one-day game, where his six on the final ball sealed the result. Many players spoke after the grand final of their satisfaction at delivering for the veteran.

HUSSAIN ALI – 13 matches, 87 runs at 15.2, 17 wickets at 22.

Took the new ball for Bucks and charged in with typical line and length accuracy that has made him so tough to face in Turf 1 cricket. Opened the season with 3/24 on a wet day at Beaconsfield and was critical in the preliminary final with 3/46 against Narre South.

WESTLEY NICHOLAS – Six matches, 25 runs at 25, 11 wickets at 26.6.

Didn’t play Turf 1 cricket until late in the piece but quickly made himself a critical member of the stretch run. Saved his best performance for last with 4/17 in the grand final.

FARIDULLAH KHIL- Seven matches, seven runs at seven, nine wickets 25.

His name will go down in folklore at the Manor as the guy who dismissed Wyatt and Ryan Quirk in the grand final. His variety as a left-armer provided him with the point-of-difference and he executed his plans perfectly to the Bloods’ two big names. Earlier in the season, he held up an end twice in nail-biting victories, proving the man for the big occasions.