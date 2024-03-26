Primrose to skipper Doves

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern Football Netball League Division 2 club Doveton has announced that Harley Primrose will lead the side in 2024.

Primrose co-captained with Shannon Henwood last season, with the Doves opting to revert back to the mainstream sole captaincy model for 2024.

Hard work and standard-setting underpins the leadership of Primrose, who is set for an altered role in defence this season.

“It’s great and well deserved,” coach Matt Stapleton said.

“He has a real presence out on the field and I know the boys look up to him in that regard; he’s really come on in leaps and bounds in the way he interacts with the group so I think it’s highly deserving to have the role now in his own right.”

He’ll be aided by vice-captains Luca Daidone and Sam Muirhead.

Daidone has impressed leadership qualities on the club since arriving in 2019, with 2024 his fifth in the group.

“He’s a natural leader who does everything right; he interacts with the entire playing group and sets a great example,” Stapleton said.

“His work-rate sets a great example on-field.”

Muirhead is the spiritual leader of the club expected to play a key role in that space for several years.

“He offers us a bit of a gauge on how we’re going as a group so all three of the guys bring something different.”