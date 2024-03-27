Stingrays go down in difficult conditions at Geelong

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong mid-season draft prospect Ben Hopkins was among a host of standouts in the Stingrays’ heartbreaking three-point loss to Geelong at Deakin University on Sunday.

The Stingrays went down 9.6 60 to 8.9 57 after Falcons key forward Zac McInnes was awarded a free kick with 30 seconds to play from virtually point blank range.

Despite the result, the Stingrays played a style of footy that enabled several players to showcase their weapons in round one of the Coates Talent League.

Hopkins is also listed with North Melbourne’s VFL program, with the fruits of his preseason with the Roos on show as he won 27 disposals to go with five marks.

“We always knew his run and carry was there, and his kicking is something he’s working on, but has gone to another level,” Coach Nick Cox said.

“He had some exceptional moments with ground ball stuff and won some really important balls for us; not only one on ones but one vs two at times which is great because that is the stuff he’s been working on.

“You can just see that after training at VFL level he’s gotten better in that area.”

Vic Country representatives Cooper Hynes and Harvey Langford both spent time forward and on the ball showing their class, while aspirant Charlie Rowe played an important role and Harry Doughton carried on his form after a strong preseason.

“What Langford did in the air adds another trait to his game and he had (several) shots on goal which showed special stuff,” Cox said.

“I thought his power around the ground and ability to get separation from stoppage at times was good too; it was a tough day with wind and he’s been working hard on his field kicking which was quite sound yesterday.”

LOCALLY LISTED STINGRAYS IN ACTION

There were seven locally listed players in action for the Rays on the weekend, with Tairon Ah-Mu, in particular, showing pleasing signs.

The strongly built 198cm Berwick junior and Haileybury College student won a team-high 12 hitouts to go with his two goals.

It was the Vic Country Under-16 representative’s second taste of Coates League footy after a late season game last year.

“Tairon was a real presence for us up forward and did some nice things in the ruck,” Cox said.

After getting six games as a bottom-ager last year, fellow Wicker Kane Hurst showed he was also up to the level.

“He showed some real dash at times from halfback and won some big one-on-ones, so he’ll gain some confidence from the weekend.”

Beaconsfield key-position player Jordan Waters was thrown around positionally; Devon Meadows’ Toby Sinnema had some positive moments and Fountain Gate’s Coren Giliam and Lysterfield’s Riley Purton were also in action.