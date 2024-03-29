By Jonty Ralphsmith

PRECEDE: In a new segment in 2024 called ‘Making their Mark’, Star News will gaze an eye over the performances of VFL and VFLW listed players from the region that play away from Casey.

On Friday night, Cranbourne listed Corey Ellison was excellent aerially inside 50, slotting three goals from nine possessions in Williamstown’s win over a plucky Frankston at Kinetic Stadium, Narre’s Jack Toner assisting with 18 disposals and a goal.

Beaconsfield local Matt Johnson kicked two goals for Frankston, while Noble Park’s Blake O’Leary was lively with 16 possessions.

Riley Collier-Dawkins, locally listed at Springvale Districts, combined 26 disposals with seven tackles in a sublime midfield showing.

Earlier on Friday, Logan Young competed well for Sandringham and spent time in the ruck, while fellow Noble Park local Tarkyn O’Leary won 12 possessions as both look to establish themselves in the Zebras’ lineup.

In the VFLW, 2023 Gippsland Power graduate Ahlee Penry (Warragul) was gallant in the ruck for Southern Saints in a win over Collingwood, while Warragul Industrials’ Matilda Van Berkel played her part in Box Hill’s big win.