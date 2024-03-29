Tough start to season for Casey

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey has gone down in a disappointing showing to start the VFL season with Box Hill outclassing them 12.15 87 to 6.10 46; winning at Casey Fields for the first time since 2014.

The Demons were forced to play catch up for the entire match after conceding the first five goals and struggled to get into the contest thereafter.

Nar Nar Goon local Paddy Cross kicked the Dees first goal on the precipice of quarter time which helped halt Box Hill’s momentum.

After being overrun in the first quarter, Casey kicked two of the only three goals in the second as it turned into an arm wrestle.

The Hawks, however, kicked away to a 43-point lead at three-quarter time as its strong midfield proved too good.

Hawthorn AFL-listed ruck Lloyd Meek got on top, helping his team win the clearances by seven, and their hunger was difficult to overcome as the Hawks laid nine more tackles despite comfortably winning the possession count.

Cranbourne’s Andrew Green made his VFL debut, writing another chapter in his spectacular rise from the Northern Territory.

As documented in the Pakenham Gazette last month, the lad from Tennant Creek moved down to Melbourne aged 17-years-old to pursue his footy dream, with his draft chances hampered by an ankle injury.

After an eye-catching season as a creative left-footed halfback for Cranbourne, he won a list spot with Casey, winning six touches on debut.

The standouts for Casey were Bailey Laurie, Koltyn Tholstrup, who showed no fear on debut, while recruit Campbell Hustwaite was tough in the midfield and Will Verall competed hard.

Meanwhile, Officer local and Box Hill skipper Cal Porter put forward a complete midfielder’s game with 22 possessions and eight tackles.

It was also a tough day for the women who kicked off the double header on Sunday against the same opponent, going down 2.2 14 to 19.8 122 to an opponent chock-full of AFLW-listed talent.

Box Hill guns Emily Bates and Jasmine Fleming led the way in a team with 10 AFLW-listed players, compared to just two for Casey.

Five first quarter goals to one put the Hawks on the front foot, with the Dees never able to threaten to stage a comeback.

Explosive Melbourne father-daughter prospect Jemma Rigoni and Sophie Casey showed pleasing signs, while emerging recruit Lauren Jatczak took a series of contested marks and competed well as the second ruck in a promising display despite the result.

The match was long-time Demon Mel Hogg’s last one before moving to London, with the stalwart chaired off after the match.