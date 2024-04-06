Panthers first to pounce

By David Nagel

The dust has hardly settled on the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Premier Division season but Devon Meadows is acting quick to ensure it takes the next step and plays finals cricket next year.

The Panthers finished fifth in 2023/24 after earning promotion from District Division last season.

With skipper Lucas Ligt on fire, they were top four heading into Christmas but lost five straight games to fritter away their opportunity.

Ligt has signed on the dotted line with the Panthers once again, and will have three new faces to help his surge towards the top four.

Joining the club for the 2024/25 season are Rajind Dassanayake from Lang Lang, Zac Shepherd from Clyde and Ben Marsh from Parkdale United.

Dassanayake has a wealth of experience in the CCCA, being a former captain and coach at Lang Lang.

He is a very capable top-order bat and his off-spin bowling will complement the current attack.

Marsh is a leg spinner and fiery middle order bat who impressed the club with a cameo appearance at a training session.

“He trained one night for us during the season and turned heads with his leggies, bowling with good flight, drift, turn and bounce and will provide a genuine point of difference for our attack,” said Devon Meadows president Mick Floyd.

“Good leggies are hard to find and I think we’ve found a good one.

“He also looks very capable with the bat; very compact, and hits it well.”

Shepherd also impressed, particularly Floyd, when he made a sparkling century against the Panthers in round five of A Grade this season.

He made 111 not out, off 152 balls, showing good composure and an array of shots that will give him every opportunity to succeed at the top level.

His glovework is also tidy and he looks the ideal replacement for Will Halton if the youngster decides to try his hand at Casey South-Melbourne.

“The three guys bring a varied skillset that will complement our current list, and their experience at different levels and different competitions will be a big asset to the coaching group,” Floyd said.

“More importantly, they’re good people who are keen to succeed at Devon Meadows, which further enhances our objective of not only being successful on the field, but also a place that people want to be part of off the field.”