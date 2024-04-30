Endeavour Hills overrun at home

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A fading effort from Endeavour Hills and eight goals to gun opposition marking forward Isaac Morrsiby has seen the Falcons taste defeat for the first time in 2024.

After trailing by just 11 points at halftime and having much of the second quarter on their terms, the Falcons managed only just two second half goals, unable to stop a wave of East Malvern momentum, going down 18.14 122 to 8.6 54.

The match was lost in a third quarter where the hosts struggled for control and possession at Barry Simon Reserve, East Malvern kicking seven goals and winning all eight centre clearances.

Morrisby was continually able to find separation on the lead or outwrestle an Endeavour Hills opponent as his in-sync midfield put it exactly where he wanted it.

The third quarter mirrored the pattern of the first stanza, with Endeavour Hills managing just six inside 50s across those two quarters, and smashed in the contest.

The critical difference between the two was that the Falcons hit the scoreboard three times from four entries in the first quarter.

Travis Hall kicked Endeavour Hills’ first, after applying ferocious pressure at the top of 50 and rewarded with a holding-the-ball tackle.

Alex Cann was the Falcons’ other goalscorer in the first quarter, with his set shot goal an entree to an enormous second quarter.

Cann would take three contested marks deep inside 50 in the second quarter, a big reason why the margin, which reached 25 midway through the stanza, was just 11 at the main break.

Following one of those set shots, Endeavour Hills kicked another goal from centre clearance which was the perfect advertisement for Falcons footy.

Liam Hasler got first hands on the footy, handballed over his head perfectly to a teammate who kicked it to the teeth of 50.

Hasler worked forward to crumb the loose ball from a marking contest, handballed to Aydin Dikkoli running at full pelt who converted from the arc.

Following victories over the three winless sides to start 2024, East Malvern delivered a reality check – but a smattering of players still would have taken confidence from their individual performances.

Interceptor Luke Peters continued his excellent form; John Rafferty was strong despite the inconsistent midfield performance; Tyler Studd was competitive; youngster Jordan Benitez played an important stabilising role; and James Archer was unwavering in his effort.